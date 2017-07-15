News By Tag
GreenPointe Communities Names Brett Blank Development Manager for Quay Sarasota
"We are fortunate to have a professional with Brett's credentials leading our team at Quay Sarasota," said GreenPointe Communities Regional President Rick Harcrow. "Quay Sarasota is the most exciting new destination on Florida's West Coast and reflects GreenPointe's commitment to creating communities throughout the Southeast that are known for their recreational, residential, hospitality and commercial value. Our plans with Quay Sarasota are for a place to live, work, create and recreate, and we look forward to the valuable contributions Brett will make in achieving our strategic goals."
Blank is leading the development and design at Quay Sarasota, a premier waterfront development encompassing nearly 15 acres including many fronting Sarasota Bay. He is coordinating the design and construction of a new roundabout to serve as the gateway to Quay Sarasota and the Sarasota Downtown Bayfront District. Blank also is leading the renewal of the Belle Haven Apartment building, listed on Sarasota's historic registry and located on a historic site that once the centerpiece of Sarasota Bay. Opened in 1926, the building is significant for its Mediterranean Revival style architectural design and association with the nationally renowned architect Dwight James Baum.
"Quay Sarasota will be an extension of downtown, a new urban district offering elegance, energy and imagination along the waterfront,"
Overlooking the Sarasota Bayfront, Quay Sarasota will offer a carefully curated blend of luxury residential, upscale retail, boutique hotel, and state-of-the-
