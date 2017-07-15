 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


GreenPointe Communities Names Brett Blank Development Manager for Quay Sarasota

 
 
Brett Blank, Development Manager, Quay Sarasota
Brett Blank, Development Manager, Quay Sarasota
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- GreenPointe Communities, LLC, recently welcomed Brett Blank as Development Manager for Quay Sarasota, a waterfront mixed-use development in the heart of Sarasota's Arts and Culture District.

"We are fortunate to have a professional with Brett's credentials leading our team at Quay Sarasota," said GreenPointe Communities Regional President Rick Harcrow. "Quay Sarasota is the most exciting new destination on Florida's West Coast and reflects GreenPointe's commitment to creating communities throughout the Southeast that are known for their recreational, residential, hospitality and commercial value. Our plans with Quay Sarasota are for a place to live, work, create and recreate, and we look forward to the valuable contributions Brett will make in achieving our strategic goals."

Blank is leading the development and design at Quay Sarasota, a premier waterfront development encompassing nearly 15 acres including many fronting Sarasota Bay. He is coordinating the design and construction of a new roundabout to serve as the gateway to Quay Sarasota and the Sarasota Downtown Bayfront District. Blank also is leading the renewal of the Belle Haven Apartment building, listed on Sarasota's historic registry and located on a historic site that once the centerpiece of Sarasota Bay. Opened in 1926, the building is significant for its Mediterranean Revival style architectural design and association with the nationally renowned architect Dwight James Baum.

"Quay Sarasota will be an extension of downtown, a new urban district offering elegance, energy and imagination along the waterfront," said Blank. "We are looking forward to being a part of the fabric of one of Florida's fastest growing and culturally rich and vibrant regions."

Overlooking the Sarasota Bayfront, Quay Sarasota will offer a carefully curated blend of luxury residential, upscale retail, boutique hotel, and state-of-the-art office space in a scenic waterfront setting of natural beauty, eclectic architecture and animated public spaces. The area's all-new destination promises unprecedented elegance, energy and imagination along downtown's glittering waterfront. To learn more, visit QuaySarasota.com.
Source:GreenPointe Communities LLC
