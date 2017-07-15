 
News By Tag
* Start-up
* Fort Myers
* Transportation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita, Estero, Naples,
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


The Nickel Ride Arrives In Downtown Fort Myers

An innovative, eco-friendly, fun and free shuttle transportation service
 
 
The Nickel Ride #1
The Nickel Ride #1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Start-up
* Fort Myers
* Transportation

Industry:
* Transportation

Location:
* Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita, Estero, Naples, - Florida - US

Subject:
* Companies

FORT MYERS, CAPE CORAL, BONITA, ESTERO, NAPLES,, Fla. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Southwest Florida's most innovative transportation solution has arrived. Explore the city and arrive at your destination in a fast, fun, and eco-friendly way on The Nickel Ride, a local startup that aims to change the way you experience Historic Downtown Fort Myers, one ride at a time.

What sets The Nickel Ride apart? Every ride is 100% FREE. Request a ride on the official Nickel Ride app, compatible with both iOS and Android, and get whisked away on an all-electric Polaris Gem car in minutes. Available year round, every vehicle in The Nickel Ride fleet accommodates up to 5 passengers and ensures efficient and effortless pickup and drop-off.  Behind the wheel of every Nickel Ride vehicle sits a Brand Ambassadors who will act as local expert and guide, all the while handing out free promotional items and more!

The Nickel Ride moves the masses between The Edison-Ford Estate up to the intersection of Seaboard St. & Palm Beach Blvd., and down as far south as Edison Ave. Enjoy personalized access to eclectic boutiques, art galleries, live theater, award-winning restaurants, upscale accommodations, tourist attractions and fantastic venues throughout Downtown Fort Myers, Southwest Florida's largest hub of cultural activity.

How does the Nickel Ride keep its services free? Every vehicle in the Nickel Ride fleet is a host for local advertisers and business owners. If you are a local business looking to make a lasting impression on every single passenger, interior opportunities, exterior options, and a multitude of marketing options are available for all businesses and budgets.

The Nickel Ride encourages you to download their free app, join them on a ride, and ask friends and family to experience The Nickel Ride. Every ride supports the mission to encourage community exploration and to strengthen the local business community. For more information, visit http://www.thenickelride.co.

Contact
Katrina Salokar, Paradise Creative Group
***@paradisecg.com
End
Source:The Nickel Ride
Email:***@paradisecg.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paradise Creative Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share