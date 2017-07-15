News By Tag
The Nickel Ride Arrives In Downtown Fort Myers
An innovative, eco-friendly, fun and free shuttle transportation service
What sets The Nickel Ride apart? Every ride is 100% FREE. Request a ride on the official Nickel Ride app, compatible with both iOS and Android, and get whisked away on an all-electric Polaris Gem car in minutes. Available year round, every vehicle in The Nickel Ride fleet accommodates up to 5 passengers and ensures efficient and effortless pickup and drop-off. Behind the wheel of every Nickel Ride vehicle sits a Brand Ambassadors who will act as local expert and guide, all the while handing out free promotional items and more!
The Nickel Ride moves the masses between The Edison-Ford Estate up to the intersection of Seaboard St. & Palm Beach Blvd., and down as far south as Edison Ave. Enjoy personalized access to eclectic boutiques, art galleries, live theater, award-winning restaurants, upscale accommodations, tourist attractions and fantastic venues throughout Downtown Fort Myers, Southwest Florida's largest hub of cultural activity.
How does the Nickel Ride keep its services free? Every vehicle in the Nickel Ride fleet is a host for local advertisers and business owners. If you are a local business looking to make a lasting impression on every single passenger, interior opportunities, exterior options, and a multitude of marketing options are available for all businesses and budgets.
The Nickel Ride encourages you to download their free app, join them on a ride, and ask friends and family to experience The Nickel Ride. Every ride supports the mission to encourage community exploration and to strengthen the local business community. For more information, visit http://www.thenickelride.co.
