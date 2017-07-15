News By Tag
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance addresses benefits of Tai Chi to Scituate Senior Center
Katy Mercurio, DPT/Director of Education addressed the many merits of Tai Chi to an audience of fifteen.
Mercurio demonstrated the ancient Chinese practice which involves soft, slow movements in opposite directions (yin and yang) to increase strength and improve flexibility and concentration. Core principals of Tai Chi include upright posture; coordinated breathing, weight shifting; and slow, fluid, rounded movements. The measured, smooth and continuous movements help strengthen the internal muscles that support and bolster the spine. In addition to physical benefits, Tai Chi can calm the mind.
"Tai Chi is a moving form of meditation that when incorporated into an exercise program can help reduce the risk of falls, particularly for the geriatric population,"
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
