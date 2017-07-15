News By Tag
Off Market Apartment Sale Trades for $110,625/Unit in East Phoenix
"46th Street Apartments is located right behind the Arcadia Crossing Shopping Center which features Fry's, Target and CostCo among other retailers," states John Klocek, Vice President, who along with Patrick Burch, Vice President, were the lead brokers in representing both the Buyer and Seller in this transaction. According to Patrick Burch, "The buyer saw tremendous value in the property being on the east side of 44th Street/South Arcadia Submarket. The Buyer plans to renovate and reposition the property."
The Buyer is a private investor based in Arizona.
The Seller is a private investor based in Arizona.
The multifamily brokerage team of John Klocek, Patrick Burch, Ryan Smith, Nathan Bruer and Royce Munroe represented the Buyer in this transaction.
