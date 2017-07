A Genetic Variation May Increase Tuberculosis Susceptibility

Genetic Testing and Molecular Biomarkers

Media Contact

Kathryn Ryan

914-740-2250

kryan@liebertpub.com Kathryn Ryan914-740-2250

End

-- Researchers have shown that a single nucleotide change in a gene that affects production of hepcidin--a peptide involved in inflammation, immunity, and control of iron levels--is associated with greater susceptibility to extrapulmonary tuberculosis. Individuals with this single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) make significantly less hepcidin in response to infection by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, as reported in, a peer-reviewed journal from(http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the(http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/gtmb.2016.0300)website until August 18, 2017.Li Liang, Jun Yue, Li-rong Liu, Min Han, Liu-lin Luo, and Heping Xiao, Tongji University School of Medicine, Shanghai; Huijuan Liu, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, TianJinYan-lin ZhaoChinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing, China, concluded that the SNP in the hepcidin promoter gene may play a critical role in susceptibility to tuberculosis affecting organs other than the lungs, but not pulmonary tuberculosis. The researchers propose that decreased hepcidin production in response to infection and inflammation reduces the ability of macrophages to destroy M. tuberculosiswhich then enter the circulation and spread the infection from the lungs to other areas of the body. They present their findings in the article entitled "Association of Single Nucleotide Polymorphism in the Hepcidin Promoter Gene with Susceptibility to Extrapulmonary Tuberculosis ( http://online.liebertpub.com/ doi/full/10.1089/ gtmb.2016.0300 ).""This is a potentially important finding in the realm of human susceptibility to infectious disease, which is a greatly under-studied area of research and one thathas chosen to highlight," saysEditor-in-Chief Garth D. Ehrlich, PhD, FAAAS, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Executive Director, Center for Genomic Sciences and Center for Advanced Microbial Processing, Institute for Molecular Medicine and Infectious Disease, Drexel College of Medicine (Philadelphia, PA). http://www.liebertpub.com/ gtmb ) is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published 12 times per year online with open access options and in print that reports on all aspects of genetic testing, including molecular and biochemical based tests and varied clinical situations; ethical, legal, social, and economic aspects of genetic testing; and issues concerning effective genetic counseling. Tables of content and a free sample issue may be viewed on thewebsite.(http://www.liebertpub.com/)is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, includingand. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on thewebsite.140 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801-5215Phone (914) 740-2100Fax (914) 740-2101