IBT Group of Miami's parent company to build hangar at Madrid airport
"The competitive award to IBT Group's principal shareholder, Eurofinsa, directly supports our company's outstanding reputation, experience and track record for completing a public works project on time and in budget," said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT Group of Miami.
Eurofinsa, a Spanish company that specializes in turn-key public works projects throughout the world, was the winning bidder to construct the 122,816-square-
Air Europa, which operates flights between Miami and major European cities, is the third largest airline in Spain. The new hangar, designed by engineering firm Assad Development, will be able to hold three wide-body aircraft and six narrow-body aircraft simultaneously. The construction includes an attached 96,875-square-
The building meets international regulatory standards for the design of aircraft maintenance hangars and incorporates the most advanced technology in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) installations as well as maximum energy efficiency, optimum work conditions and environmental protection.
About IBT Group
IBT Group is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, design and construction;
