July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


IBT Group of Miami's parent company to build hangar at Madrid airport

 
 
Hangar at Madrid airport to be built by parent of IBT Group of Miami
Hangar at Madrid airport to be built by parent of IBT Group of Miami
 
MIAMI - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The parent company of IBT Group of Miami was selected to build a $24.8 million aircraft maintenance hangar at Madrid's airport where Air Europa's new fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which fly daily to Miami, will be serviced.

"The competitive award to IBT Group's principal shareholder, Eurofinsa, directly supports our company's outstanding reputation, experience and track record for completing a public works project on time and in budget," said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT Group of Miami.

Eurofinsa, a Spanish company that specializes in turn-key public works projects throughout the world, was the winning bidder to construct the 122,816-square-foot hangar at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport. Travel and tourism company Globalia, which owns the Air Europa airline, is investing nearly $25 million on the maintenance hangar scheduled to open in late 2018.

Air Europa, which operates flights between Miami and major European cities, is the third largest airline in Spain. The new hangar, designed by engineering firm Assad Development, will be able to hold three wide-body aircraft and six narrow-body aircraft simultaneously. The construction includes an attached 96,875-square-foot building for workshops, warehouses, laboratories and engineering offices. An airport apron also is included in the overall 241,370-square-foot area.

The building meets international regulatory standards for the design of aircraft maintenance hangars and incorporates the most advanced technology in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) installations as well as maximum energy efficiency, optimum work conditions and environmental protection.

About IBT Group

IBT Group is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, design and construction; to the sale, delivery and installation of equipment with its subsequent training, maintenance and operation. More than 30 years of global experience in the construction world supports the solidity and technical knowledge of IBT Group, which allows them to offer the highest quality standards in each of their projects and contribute to the development and progress, respecting the environment in a framework of constant innovation. Its headquarters are in Miami, in addition to their permanent local offices on four continents. The Group's staff is made up of over 4,500 employees.

For more information, visit www.ibtgroup.com

Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
mlichtenheld@wraggcasas.com
IBT Group of Miami
