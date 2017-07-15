News By Tag
Real estate technology is changing everything
New Dallas Tech company launches home selling software online that is allowing anyone to sell their home without the use of a traditional agent.
Whether a homeowner is ready to sell or just curious about their home value, logging onto http://www.ilisthomes.com and entering their information, the proprietary software developed by iList will return real time market values. Utilizing iList not only allows customers access state-of-the art software rendering real time results, but saves the seller expensive listing and commission fees. iList charges a simple, no-haste one-half percent. There is no money upfront.
When a homeowner lists their home with iList, a digital lockbox and yard sign will arrive within 24-48 hours, assuring only licensed real estate agents can gain access at pre-approved scheduled times. These appointment requests are sent directly to the homeowner's phone with an "accept" or "decline" option. This same feature is utilized during the negotiation process. Ilist's platform allows homeowners to receive offers to their mobile device, allowing the ability to amend, strike, and counter-offer right from the palm of their hand. Once an offer is accepted, the closing schedule is set through the interface at the homeowner's convenience – not the real estate agent's.
iList is currently in the Dallas and Houston markets with plans to expand to Atlanta and beyond by Q1 of 2018. The new age of selling a home is here, and iList is the leading edge.
Visit iList today at www.ilisthomes.com and see for yourself. Regain control of your selling experience!
