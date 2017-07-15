News By Tag
Tie National Delivers the Future of Cloud Wi-Fi with Samsung Wireless Enterprise
The most powerful Wi-Fi in the nation is self-optimizing and can operate without an onsite controller.
"Tie National brings a deep bench of expertise to their customers, and we are really excited to partner with them. Our goal is to help our partners and the end customers grow their businesses, manage costs, and compete by leveraging the most powerful enterprise Wi-Fi solution in the marketplace,"
Samsung Wireless access points use 4G LTE technology for powerful Wi-Fi, which uses the Air Equalizer enhancement to control device speeds. Exceptional performance is possible via self-optimizing load balance software, which allows roaming without interference. Samsung also brings their Voice Aware Traffic Scheduling to Tie National's Cloud Wi-Fi solution. This feature automatically identifies voice and video from data over the wireless network to prioritize streaming and phone calls thus delivering the best possible experience to the end user. The most remarkable advantage the cloud Wi-Fi presents is its unique ability to operate with full features even when the controller is offsite in Tie National's cloud or hosted at the customer's data center.
"Samsung's knowledge of wireless technology is light years beyond any of their competitors in part because developers are hearing first hand feature requests from the field through their sales engineers. This puts our customers' requests directly into the hands of the people who can make the changes," said Michael R. Durante, President of Tie National, LLC.
About Tie National, LLC
Tie National is Your Nationwide Technology Partner - Providing Outsourced IT Solutions, Managed Services, and Business Technology Since 2003. Their flexible services empower companies of all sizes to make smart and cost-effective choices for their evolving needs. End-to-end solutions are supported by over 5000 nationwide field resources, 24/7/365 IT support call center, and long standing manufacturer and vendor partnerships, making Tie National the first call for business technology needs. Discover the ways Tie National can help your business by visiting http://www.tienational.com/
About Samsung Wireless Enterprise, a division of Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices, and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. To learn more about Samsung Wireless Enterprise, please visit www.samsung-
Media Contact
Kathy Powell, Marketing Manager
kpowell@tienational.com
