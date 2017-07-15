News By Tag
Patti Hudson Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Sales Associate Patti Hudson Joins the Venice, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Hudson brings strong negotiation and customer service skills, and extensive training in mediation and the latest real estate strategies. A native of Lynn, Massachusetts, she moved to Florida in 1997. She is active with the Venice Area Board of Realtors, serving on the Special Events Committee and Data Committee. She has been involved as a Special Olympics volunteer and coach.
The Venice office is located at 307 Venice Avenue West, Venice, Florida 34285. Hudson can be reached at (941) 615-7142 or pattihudson4@
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
