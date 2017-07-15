News By Tag
Professional Water Heater Repair Service in L.A. Offered by JMS Express Plumbing
JMS Express Plumbing has announced its offer of professional water heater repair service for households and businesses in the greater Los Angeles area. More information regarding the water heater repair solutions can be found at the website.
JMS Express Plumbing is also available to help those who are interested in newer and more energy-efficient water heaters. This Los Angeles plumbing company provides professional water heater consultation and full water heater installation service of new tank-type or tankless water heaters.
Those in need of professional water heater repair service or any other water heater solution in Los Angeles can call JMS Express Plumbing at 888-881-9898 or use the contact form found on the JMS Express Plumbing website, www.JMSExpressPlumbing.com.
About JMS Express Plumbing:
JMS Express Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company serving the California locations of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys. This professional plumbing company is also available to service Orange County and Ventura County. JMS Express Plumbing offers a large range of professional plumbing services which are priced as competitively as possible. The range of professional plumbing services offered include: leak detection and pipe repair, toilet and faucet repair, drain cleaning, sewer line testing and repair, re-pipe and pipe restoration, water heater repair and tankless water heater service, appliance installation, and general residential plumbing service. Emergency service with fast response is also provided by JMS Express Plumbing. Those interested in learning more can browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, https://jmsexpressplumbing.com. To schedule an appointment or to request emergency plumbing service, call 888-881-9898 or fill out the contact form found on the JMS Express Plumbing website.
JMSExpressPlumbing.com
***@marketreachseo.com
