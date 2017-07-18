Country(s)
GrooveCar Adds Robust New Features to Vehicle Buying Platform
It's all about leveraging technology to deliver the best experience!
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- GrooveCar announces its vehicle buying platform for credit unions has added new features. The new enhancements continue to support the platform's mission of boosting credit union engagement and lead generation. "Our engineers have been busy, and we are excited to roll-out several new features that will enhance the user experience while benefiting the credit union in terms of member engagement and loan activity," explains Robert O'Hara, Vice President of Strategic Alliance, GrooveCar Inc. The highly responsive design has made the additional new features easy to use for the multi-device user. These new features include:
Market Value Pricing lets members know what other consumers are paying for similar pre-owned vehicles in their area that they are researching.
Finance Calculator that now has the option for credit unions to include their life and disability insurance and GAP products within the monthly payment, allowing the member to find the loan payment they are most comfortable with while helping credit unions capture more revenue.
Cloud Storage for credit unions to access through their password protected log-in area to access reports and use the extensive and most recent marketing materials we designed specifically for them. This allows them to unlock the marketing potential of engaging members at any time without taking any resources (money and staff) away from the credit union.
Innovation in website design has provided new auto buying tools that deliver the best way for credit unions to reach members during the vehicle buying cycle. Websites require different features needed to deliver success, the GrooveCar platform continues to introduce next generation technology to support the credit union's sales and marketing strategy. Designed with a wide-screen display supporting the multi-device user, we live in a world where sites are being visited by a variety of different devices, on-the-go and at any given time, a website must be responsive to every changing need. "We never want a member to visit the website and not find what they are looking for, on all devices. If this happens, there's a good chance you will lose them. Our features are compatible to optimize the experience across all platforms," O'Hara adds. Meeting the needs of members, along with access to cloud-based messaging to deploy marketing strategies on the fly, is the ultimate in responsive digital marketing.
Credit unions are experiencing a greater share of the automotive loan market since the recession. As a result, there is desire to build car loan portfolios through a comprehensive online presence. A resource where relationship building with dealers is promoted, combined with providing members with what they want, is the strongest tool to generate consistent growth.
GrooveCar has made it convenient to learn about how to use and promote the auto buying platform in a new training video. Follow the link to watch this informative video:
About GrooveCar:
Founded in 1999, GrooveCar provides automotive loan growth solutions to credit unions nationwide while providing their members, as well as the general-public, with the most informative and user-friendly auto search engine. With its expansive dealership network surpassing five million vehicles, GrooveCar facilitates the entire car buying process, including shopping, researching, buying, leasing, and financing. Through the national auto-leasing program CU Xpress Lease, credit unions can take advantage of leasing opportunities in the new and pre-owned vehicle market. CU Xpress is the leading credit union lease program in the nation. Additional information on GrooveCar or CU Xpress Lease may be found at http://www.groovecarinc.com.
