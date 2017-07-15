New Service Makes Booking Flights with Miles and Points Easy

The Flight Miles - Award Booking Service

-- A new concierge travel service, The Flight Miles, helps flyers find and book award tickets using their various miles and points. By navigating the intricacies of airline mileage programs, award charts, point valuations, and airline alliances, the company aims to reduce the stress and time involved in redeeming miles."Airline award programs are notoriously complex," says the company's founder, Derek. "With arbitrary rules, frequent devaluations, and multiple partnerships, having a miles and points expert can be a big help for travelers." Without assistance, a traveler may simply search an airline's website for award flights, get frustrated when they don't find what they're looking for and may be unaware that partner airlines aren't usually included in search results. For example, American Airlines miles can book award seats on Cathay Pacific, but these flights aren't visible when searching aa.com and they must be booked over the phone.Also, flyers with credit card programs like American Express Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards may not know how to get the most out of their points: "Many travelers I've worked with are unaware that their points can deliver much more value - especially for first and business class cabin redemptions - when transferred to a specific airline partner. Otherwise, the number of points required is directly tied to the price of a paid ticket. 100,000 points may only get you an economy seat when booked through a travel portal, but we can often get you a business class seat for the same number of points. Each program has a sweet spot, and knowing how and when to use different mileage and point currencies is crucial," the founder said.The Flight Miles' service works as follows: a traveler submits some basic details about their mileage balances and desired itinerary via theflightmiles.com, then an agent searches for available seats and proposes flight options based on the traveler's preferences (e.g. business class, flexible dates). The agent works with the traveler to make any necessary point transfers and book the flights. The company only charges their fee when the traveler approves an itinerary. Prices are flat-rate per-person and start at $199 for a single traveler's round-trip itinerary.For flyers who are overwhelmed by the complexity of points, or simply don't want to spend their time searching and booking flights with their miles, an award booking service like The Flight Miles may be the solution.