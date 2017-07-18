News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Adrian Jones Joins the CNet Team as Technical Architect
Adrian has re-joined CNet after spending some time at Schneider Electrics as a Data Centre Consultant.
Adrian's prime responsibilities are to continue to expand CNet's Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technical trends. He is also the technical interface with industry organisations and working groups across the world, including delivering high level presentations at technical conferences.
Internally, he provides technical insight and support throughout the global company in all departments and ensure the current technical developments are transferred to CNet's expert instructors and reflected in program content.
Adrian has established a prominent profile throughout the global digital infrastructure industry. He began his career in the British Army as a Telecommunications Infrastructure Designer and Project Manager, before taking up a career in the data centre sector where he went on to design and project manage data centre builds supporting major clients in both the public and private environments incorporating a number of highly recognised industry clientele.
Andrew Stevens, CNet's CEO, said: "It's great to have Adrian on board. He has an impressive amount of experience which he brings to the company. We have a number of future technical developments planned for the company so Adrian's arrival comes at a vital time for us."
For more information on CNet Training's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse