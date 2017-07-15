News By Tag
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) Officially Launches Its Marine Refit and New Build Department
"In simple terms – we do it all! Says David Leone, President of VMAG, from the initial planning, naval architecture services, networking and data cabling, project management, contractor management, welding and fabrication, carpentry, fiberglass work, security and camera systems, monitoring and control, custom build bridge and fly bridge consoles, networking and data cabling, communications equipment, navigation equipment to OEM Packages.
To reflect this change in our business model, we developed a strong infrastructure to support our team of specialist engineers, so that we can cope with the expansion program of services. So far, this model seems to be working and we are very happy with the results".
There are a plethora of marine electronic dealers in South Florida, most of them just sell a selection of manufacturer's equipment, but there is no organization locally that provides the "One Stop Shop" for this market place. VMAG hopes to capitalize on this gap and improve its awareness of specialist services not just locally, but nationwide and globally.
One of the projects that has come to fruition includes the conversion of a 295ft oil supply vessel to begin life again as a state-of-the-
VMAG recently completed the full new build outfitting of navigation, communications and entertainment equipmentsystem for an Outer Reef 86 ft. motor yacht. This yacht is equipped with a full Garmin Navigation Suite with multiple large displays in Pilothouse, Master Stateroom, and Crew Galley including two Radars, two Autopilots, color-sounding, AIS, Satellite Weather and many additional digital instruments. VHF radios, Cellular and Cell Amplification was installed for communications, and Dockside Data is networked throughout the yacht via a private Wi-Fi network. For safety, security and navigation use, she is also equipped with multiple CCTV cameras and a Night-Vision system for night operations. The CCTV camera system may also be viewed off-the-yacht via the internet for the owner's peace of mind. Satellite HD TV is distributed to all televisions through the entertainment system and includes a comprehensive audio-distribution and control of the AV system to finish out the package.
Another project just completed is a new build that included the outfitting of navigation, communications and entertainment equipmentsystem on aKadey-Krogen 48 ft. new build Trawler-Yacht. This yacht is equipped with a full Furuno TZT2Navigation Suite with multiple displays in the Pilothouse and on flybridge; a 6kW Radar as well as Autopilot, color-sounding, AIS, Satellite Weather and many other digital instruments were included. VHF radios and Cell Amplification was installed for communications, and Dockside Data is networked throughout the yacht via a private Wi-Fi network. For safety, security and navigation use, she is also equipped with multiple CCTV cameras. Satellite HD TV is distributed to all televisions through the installed entertainment system.
The change of direction to expand into the Refit and New Build market appears to be the right move forward for VMAG. Our engineers are providing customized solutions for all sized vessels, both commercial and leisure – even converting from commercial to leisure. For more information on how VMAG can assist with your next refit or new build, please email info@vmag.cc or call 954 463 5910.
For More Technical Information:
David Leone, President
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group
Tel: 954-463-5910
David@vmag.cc (mailto:sales@
http://www.voyagersystems.cc/
About Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG)
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) is a systems integrator providing a solution for all Maritime Navigation needs. We specialize in High Seas Navigation Systems, Communications Systems, Steering and Control systems along with Custom Pilot House Integrated Consoles.
We were founded over 28 years ago and has developed into one of the premier service providers specializing in the Commercial Shipping, Oil and Gas Industry, Military Vessels along with the Mega-Yacht market. Headquarters is located in Fort Lauderdale Florida with distributor service agreements with other Navigation Companies throughout the world. Within our technical team, we have NMEA trained and CMET certified technicians.
Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of service and support. We have a proud tradition and commitment to excellence, and strongly believe in doing a job right the first time. We work hard every day, in every way to earn the respect, trust and confidence of our clients.
We have a history of successful projects of new builds and refits throughout the world, in such regions as the Middle East, Northern Europe, Asia, South Pacific, South and North America and Caribbean.
As a North American representative, VMAG offers complete vessel monitoring, control systems, custom foil panels along with Integrated Glass Bridge. We have recently introduced an anti-piracy solutions for ships, oil rigs, pipe lines as well as ports and waterways.
Contact
David Leone
***@vmag.cc
