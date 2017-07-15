News By Tag
Self-cleaning filter recovers liquid caramel, reducing product wastage
Mondelez International reduces product wastage within the Cha-Cha process line by 20% with the installation of a Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter
Having already been supplied seven Russell Compact Sieves® for the check screening of flour, the company counted on Russell Finex's expertise to solve this new filtration problem. Russell Finex offered to test their industrial liquid filter Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® at the Mondelez site. The results of the tests were very positive with the in-line filter keeping the high viscose caramel in a liquid state by filtering at a temperature of 35°C and reducing the product loss by 20%. In addition a special taste test found no difference in quality between a bar with or without the reclaimed caramel and as a result Mondelez decided to install one Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®.
