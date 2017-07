Self-cleaning filter recovers liquid caramel, reducing product wastage

Mondelez International reduces product wastage within the Cha-Cha process line by 20% with the installation of a Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter

Filtering caramel at Mondelez

Contact

Anna Woods

***@russellfinex.com Anna Woods

End

-- Mondelez International, one of the largest manufacturers in the cookie and biscuit industry, wanted to optimize their production process of one of their chocolate bars at the Belgian production site. During the production process a lot of caramel was wasted and therefore the company was looking for an in-line filter which could recover the lost product. They required a machine which could filter a high viscosity paste, at a high temperature in order to keep the caramel in liquid form for it to be reclaimed for reuse.Having already been supplied seven Russell Compact Sieves® for the check screening of flour, the company counted on Russell Finex's expertise to solve this new filtration problem. Russell Finex offered to test their industrial liquid filter Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® at the Mondelez site. The results of the tests were very positive with the in-line filter keeping the high viscose caramel in a liquid state by filtering at a temperature of 35°C and reducing the product loss by 20%. In addition a special taste test found no difference in quality between a bar with or without the reclaimed caramel and as a result Mondelez decided to install one Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®.For more information on this application or on how we can help you with your unique requirements please contact us: http://www.russellfinex.com/ en/contact-russell- finex/