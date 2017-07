Case Medical Marks 25th Anniversary with Launch of New Website

New look, simplified navigation and updated messaging underscore a quarter-century commitment to quality of care, cost effectiveness and patient safety.

Contact

Aerienne Cunningham

***@casemed.com Aerienne Cunningham

End

-- Case Medical, an industry-leading U.S. manufacturer of high-quality medical device reprocessing products and services, today announced the launch of a new company website at www.casemed.com. In addition to an improved user experience and a more contemporary look, the website provides a clearer understanding of how customers and patients benefit from Case Medical's system-based approach to improving all steps in the medical device reprocessing value chain. The introduction of the new website comes just ahead of the company's celebration of its silver anniversary this September."It is fitting that the launch of this new website coincides with the celebration of our 25anniversary,"said Marcia Frieze, Case Medical, CEO. "The new site does an excellent job of reflecting the core values of quality and value that built our company over the past 25 years, while reinforcing our passion for pushing boundaries on innovations that ensure our continued success in the decades to come."Highlights of the new website include: A simplified menu structure that makes it easier to understand the features and benefits of the main product ( http://casemedical.o2dev.net/ products/ ) classes; a clearer explanation of Case Medical's competitive advantages ( http://casemedical.o2dev.net/ advantages/ ) including a holistic 360 degree system approach (http://casemedical.o2dev.net/advantages/360-degree-approach/), a quantification of Case Medical's lower cost of ownership (http://casemedical.o2dev.net/benefits/cost-effective/) and description of other customer benefits (http://casemedical.o2dev.net/benefits/)[LC1](http://#_msocom_1) ; an enhanced overview of Case Medical's OEM (http://casemedical.o2dev.net/oem/) offerings; and easier access to Case Academy (http://casemedical.o2dev.net/case-academy/ca-login/) links and other professional resources (http://casemedical.o2dev.net/resources/).Headquartered in New Jersey, Case Medical, Inc., is a U.S. manufacturer of medical instrument reprocessing solutions that enables health care facilities to improve quality of care, patient outcomes while lowering costs. All of Case Medical's products are 100% American-Made and comply with AAMI, AORN and ISO standards and guidelines. Case Medical is a nationally certified Tier I Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tier I Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), and a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) as well as FDA registered and ISO certified. Case Medical instrument chemistries display the U.S. EPA Safer Choice label and in 2017, Case Medical was recognized as a US EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year. Visit our website www.casemed.com for more information about our company and our products for infection prevention.[LC1] (http://#_msoanchor_1)