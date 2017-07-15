News By Tag
Case Medical Marks 25th Anniversary with Launch of New Website
New look, simplified navigation and updated messaging underscore a quarter-century commitment to quality of care, cost effectiveness and patient safety.
"It is fitting that the launch of this new website coincides with the celebration of our 25th anniversary,"
Highlights of the new website include: A simplified menu structure that makes it easier to understand the features and benefits of the main product (http://casemedical.o2dev.net/
About Case Medical
Headquartered in New Jersey, Case Medical, Inc., is a U.S. manufacturer of medical instrument reprocessing solutions that enables health care facilities to improve quality of care, patient outcomes while lowering costs. All of Case Medical's products are 100% American-Made and comply with AAMI, AORN and ISO standards and guidelines. Case Medical is a nationally certified Tier I Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tier I Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), and a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) as well as FDA registered and ISO certified. Case Medical instrument chemistries display the U.S. EPA Safer Choice label and in 2017, Case Medical was recognized as a US EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year. Visit our website www.casemed.com for more information about our company and our products for infection prevention.
