Stock Clearance Sale – Up to 75% Off at Furniture Direct UK

LEICESTER, England - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact Person  - Sunny Chokshi

Company Name - Furniture Direct UK

Phone Number  - 0116 266 3786

Email Address   - sales@furnituredirectuk.net


Furniture Direct UK has a huge collection of furniture items and is offering huge discounts on a wide range of furniture products in Leicester, Leicestershire. The Furniture Direct UK  can perfectly accommodate your needs, whether you are looking for furniture for your home, office, bedroom, living room, dining room or kids' room.

The latest exciting deal presented by Furniture Direct UK, 'Stock Clearance Sale', will definitely appeal both to you and your children. Valid till July 31st, the sale offers up to 75% off. Use coupon code BIGSALE and get extra 5% discount on all furniture, plus free delivery all over England & Wales.

During the sale, you can buy elegant and beautiful furniture for your dining room, living room or  bedroom at an amazing low price. The store will showcase a huge collection of dining sets, sideboards,dressers, bookcases,mattresses,sofas,bed frames, wardrobe,coffee table,armchairs and a lot more for you to choose from. You can also buy complete sets for different types of bedrooms set. The beds are also available in various sizes, materials and colors to perfectly fit in the existing décor of the room.

Make sure not to miss out on this deal and redecorate your room with stylish yet exclusive furniture items. For more details about the discounts offered at Furniture Direct UK, you can call at 0116-235 7786, 0116-266 3786 or visit the store at 2 Checketts Road, Leicester, Leicestershire LE4 5EP. You can also log on to their website https://furnituredirectuk.net  to know more.

About

Furniture Direct (LEICS) LTD is the UK's leading all kinds of home furniture e store. We're based in Leicester city in the east midlands and are an important part of a company called furniture direct. Our focus is on bringing you the very best kind of home furniture includes Bedroom Furniture, living room Furniture, Dining Room Furntiure, Clearance Furniture, Kids Furniture from around the world at  lowest prices ever, while at the same time giving you a great customer experience.

