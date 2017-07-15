News By Tag
Use Impressive Tiles for Making Your Place Attractive and Spacious
Choosing the right Tiles in Sunshine Coast can draw attention of your guests. Select the best for your place with Kelvin Coastal Carpets as they offer products of some of the finest brands.
Tiles in Sunshine Coast are made from various materials. These are available in various sizes, shapes, colours and textures.
Read on to understand their pros and cons and choose the best product for your room.
• Ceramic tiles:
These are hard, waterproof and easy to clean tiles. The best part is that these can be used in areas like bathroom and kitchen without a glossy finish and otherwise in any other place with a glossy finish on the top to render the classy look.
They are all-purpose tile and can withstand water and heat. They are also easy to install. Care should be taken with them as they are very brittle and can break if something heavy is dropped on them.
• Carpet tiles:
They are different tiles of the same size. When placed together in a sequence it gives the look of a carpet laid on the floor and gives a very cosy look to the room. The biggest advantage is that when one single tile is damaged it can be replaced, and the look of the entire flooring will not be hampered.
They are most commonly used in the activity room and kid's room.
• Vinyl tiles:
Vinyl tile is just like carpet tiles and are economical, hard wearing but soft underfoot. The vinyl tiles give the look of a stone and are a good alternative for all the expensive tiles. It provides a great face lift to the place where it is installed.
'Kelvin Coastal Carpets' is a name in the world of tiles. The professionals can provide tiles as per your taste and budget. They have tiles of traditional, modern and contemporary look and a range of different designs and colours. They have something for everybody. For more details visithttp://www.kelwincoastalcarpets.com.au/
