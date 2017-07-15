News By Tag
How well are you managing the Working Capital for your Business?
Working capital can be raised in the form of a commercial loan that will help your business grow. Choose a reliable and trustworthy financial institution like Hero Fincorp that will help you throughout the process of application of the business loan. The executives at Hero Fincorp are customer friendly and will explain the entire process to you. Working capital loan is provided by many Banks and Financial Institutions, the loan application is a hassle free process which requires minimal documentation and comes with a quick approval. The first and foremost thing to do is to define a purpose for the loan, once you determine why you need to raise capital, you will then be able to proceed with the application with ease. A sole proprietor, private company, public company or a self employed individual can apply for the loan. The criteria for the application is the existence of business for a minimum duration of three years and the business should be profitable as per the norms of the industry. In addition, the applicant should have a satisfactory credit score in order to get the loan approved quickly.
Along with the application form, the applicant will be required to submit the profiles of the directors and the partners. Further, submission of company constitution documents and registration certificates is mandatory and the audited financial statements of the last three years should be provided. Projected financial statements are also necessary to be attached so that the lender can learn about the future prospects of the company.
Sometimes the business could come to a halt if there is not enough working capital available, in times like these, Hero Fincorp comes to your rescue and helps you through the process. With customized solutions for your requirement, Hero Fincorp offers business loans at a low rate of interest
