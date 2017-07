Entando launches version 4.3 and new vision for UX Convergence

Release provides organizations with an application framework focused on the UX challenges faced by modern application developers.

-- Entando, Inc announced the release of their Digital Experience Platform, version 4.3 focused on supporting modern application development and for User Experience (UX) convergence.Enterprises modernizing their application development processes and platforms, are also looking at common patterns for user interface design. These common UI/UX patterns are often distributed throughout the organization and used in a variety of web, mobile and hybrid applications. The design, dissemination and adoption of these patterns is something called UX convergence;a harmonization of customer experiences across an Enterprise.Entando 4.3 has been purpose-built to meet the growing demands for a modern application framework. The enhanced 4.3 platform includes the use of PatternFly; a community project, sponsored by Red Hat, that promotes a uniform design standard for user experience. In addition to its PatternFly facelift, Entando 4.3 promises improvements to its information architecture, CMS capability and a new low-code, drag & drop toolkit for rapid application development.The San Diego-based company continues its growth, recently marked by the strategic agreement with Red Hat ( https://www.entando.com/ page/en/entando_ announces_open_ so... ). Both companies are aligned on concepts related to modern application development including cloud, application containerization, container management, microservices, CI/CD and devops.The new version of Entando is available on the official GitHub ( https://github.com/ entando ) repository‚Äč.Entando is the lightest, open source Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for modern applications. Entando harmonizes customer experience across the omnichannel applying the techniques of modern software practices to enterprise applications.MEDIA CONTACTSMartina CasaniEntando, Inc.+1 619-977-1746m.casani@entando.com