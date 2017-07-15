News By Tag
Experience the OMEGA Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch New Collection 2017 from The Prime Watches
The Prime Watches unveil the new range of Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch timepieces. They offer more variety to watch lovers and enthusiasts.
Omega has climbed to an unimaginable place in the watch industry due to their constant innovation. Synchronising with it, The Prime Watches continues its fruitful journey with the brand since its formation. It keeps in store the widest collection of Omega Speedmaster watches in India being the authorised watch partner of the brand. And now, it has also added the latest range of the Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch models.
Omega is in itself a genius among the watch brands spread worldwide and its Speedmaster family gives it proud by presenting the most distinctive array of watches under the brand. Recently, some new arrivals of the Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch have been showcased at the Baselworld 2017. These watches are the revised versions of the earlier models.
Carrying the legacy of the earlier Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch timepieces, the new ones reminds us of the glorious heritage of these watches. Most importantly, the designs of these watches have been redefined to suit the changing tastes of the watch wearers. A flange of conventionality can be found in these pieces that have been conjoined with many new utilities.
The Prime Watches is one of the well-known retailers in India that is selling watches for the span of more than 25 years. It is the approved associate of Omega watches and gives special attention in dealing with their models. This year is the 60th anniversary of the Speedmaster watches, and so the brand has added some new models to its wide range of timepieces. The Prime Watches has in store most of the watches added by Omega.
Three new Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch models are introduced by the brand to commemorate the diamond jubilee year of the collection. Among the many new things, they have NATO straps that give ultimate comfort to the wearer's wrist. This type of strap is made specifically for the astronauts. Along with it, a Speedmaster loupe and a tool to change the strap or bracelet are included in the special box made for these timepieces.
The Prime Watches always provide the best offers to their customers. In addition, they also give every type of support to their buyers at the time of any kind of difficulties. The Prime-Luxury Watch Boutique has its outlets present in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. A wide range of Omega Speedmaster watches are available in these shops.
About The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique:
Its been above 25 years that The Prime Luxury Watch Boutiques are providing the best service to their customers. They deal with International watch brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer and many more. Renowned for their wide collection of watches, they are one of the leading watch retailing brands in India. Apart from the Swiss luxury watch brands, they also sell watches of fashion brands like Chopard, Dior, Piaget and others.
Starting with a small retail shop, The Prime has become one of India's most popular watch retailing brand. It has gained the trust of their purchaser due to their assured originality, clarity and exclusivity. Their outlets consist of models made for both men and women. The watches available in these boutiques starts from the range of Rs. 20,000 and so on.
The arrangement of each distinctively made boutique is done in such a way that caters the demand of worldwide buyers, who praises an international shopping experience, high-quality service and top-class products.
For More Info, Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/
