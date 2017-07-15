 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Wallwork Cambridge Amongst First UK Companies to Make a Successful Transition to AS9100 Rev D

The 14th UK company to make the transition to AS9100 Revision D is Wallwork Cambridge, a major supplier to the aerospace industry of heat treatment and hard coatings services.
 
 
Service to the Aerospace Industry
 
BURY, England - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The 14th UK company to make the transition to AS9100 Revision D is Wallwork Cambridge. A major supplier to the aerospace industry of heat treatment and hard coatings services, Wallwork is proud to have received their AS9100 Revision D certificate. All companies working within the aerospace industry must be in compliance with the revision by September 2018.

Andy Fox, Wallwork Cambridge works manager, said, "It has been a tremendous team effort preparing for the audit, led by our quality manager Adam Yates who joined us in Cambridge from the Wallwork Bury site just six months before the audit."

"Aerospace orders are on the increase and it is important that we maintain the necessarily stringent quality standards of the industry. Revision D includes additional requirements for product risk systems, traceability and mitigating counterfeit parts. It also extends into ethical sourcing and business context, taking it beyond quality and day-to-day management," explained site director, Simeon Collins.

Cambridge is the first member of the Wallwork Group to attain their Revision D certificate but other members in Bury and Birmingham are soon to follow.

Besides AS9100, the company also holds approvals from many aerospace primes including Rolls Royce, BAe Systems, Airbus, Safran, Bombardier and Moog.

The new certificate and other Cambridge site approvals can be viewed and downloaded from http://www.wallworkht.co.uk/content/cambridge_site_approv....


