Global Military Vetronics Market Is Projected To Boost, Driven By Military Modernization & Growth

Variant- market- research- VMR- logo

End

-- Global, published by Variant Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $9 billion by 2024 from $5 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% and 6.3%, respectively, during the forecast period.The factors influencing the growth of the global military vetronics market include, growing need for automation, modernization of defense forces, and increased use of IoT and big data. Rising use of counter IED & armored vehicles and growing demand for drones & unmanned aerial vehicles also supplements the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing defense budget in emerging economies like India, South Korea, and others would show attractive business opportunities for the market in the coming years.Type, system type, and geography are the major segments considered in global military vetronics market. The system segment is sub-segmented into control & data distribution systems, displays systems, power systems, vehicle management system, and others. Furthermore, by type, it can be segmented into light protected vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personal carriers, unmanned ground vehicles, and armored amphibious vehicles.In systems segment, power systems and control & data distribution systems accounted for the majority of market share in 2016. Moreover, Armored personnel carriers of type segment, are anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2024, owing to its high speed and protection level.The global military vetronics market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. North America held the major market share in 2016, owing to increased adoption of advanced technologies and modernization of military. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is likely is attain fastest CAGR during the forecasted period driven by, rising border conflicts and growing defense investment.The key players in the market include BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, GE Intelligent Platforms, Kongsberg Gruppen, Bharat Electronics, Rheinmetall Defense, Thales Group and SAAB A.B., among others.Variant Market Research LLP was delineated in 2015 and to launch our business and website it grabbed more than a year. Our head office is based in Pune and we also have branch in San Francisco, California, the U.S. The long time was generally used to build up a talented team of experienced professionals and analysts, to generate client satisfying exact market analysis data. The company aims to be a specialist in delivering reports on various domains with precise analysis, keeping a virtuous relationship with our consumers. Our vision says, "We would like to grow with you, making your paths simpler yet solidest" and our mission is to "Implementing our analytical, technical and marketing skills to set a new goal for our consumers, dedicatedly helping them take their next strategic moves."The Co-founders of Variant Market Research:andare keen to provide services across aforementioned domains helping them to take their strategic moves regarding their business and providing them the growth opportunities. The Co-founders say, "We believe in providing the future solutions for your business, exploring the current market trends and suggesting you the future strategies and forecast of a particular market that could keep your company ahead in the competitive market rivalry." We hold expertise in our designated areas of research and consulting with a team of experts from each of the dedicated areas covered under our research. Destined by the dedicated team of analysts and experts, we are envisioned to provide you our best in order to plan your next strategic move and take your company's future ahead with our support and your esteemed cooperation.VARIANT MARKET RESEARCH LLPhttps://www.variantmarketresearch.com/Address:649 Mission St.,5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105, United States.Tel: +1-415-680-2785Fax: +1-415-680-2786(mailto:help@variantmarketresearch.com)