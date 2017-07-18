 
News By Tag
* Exosomes
* Exosomal Vesicals
* Microvesicles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Göttingen
  Lower Saxony
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

HansaBioMed's Superior Portfolio of Products for Exosome Research Distributed by MoBiTec Germany

HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd. offers the widest choice and selection of products for exosome research for Life Science applications available on the global market today. As of now these products can be ordered from MoBiTec by scientists in Germany.
 
 
Exosomes
Exosomes
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Exosomes
* Exosomal Vesicals
* Microvesicles

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Göttingen - Lower Saxony - Germany

Subject:
* Partnerships

GöTTINGEN, Germany - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Exosomes are extracellular vesicles (EVs) actively secreted by exocytosis by most living cells, typically with diameters reported between 40 and 120 nm. Exosome release occurs either constitutively or upon induction, under both normal and pathological conditions, in a dynamic, regulated and functionally relevant manner. Both quantity and molecular composition of released exosomes depend on the physiological state of the parental cells.

Exosome research is in rapid progress. The amount of publications in this field has increased exponentially in the last decade as the scientific community went further into the fabulous potentials of exosomes in the bio-medical field. With HansaBioMed, located in Estonia and part of Lonza, being the oldest company entirely dedicated to exosome research, MoBiTec has teamed up with an outstanding partner who has developed unique competences and tools allowing to help researchers with their research work.

HansaBioMed's product portfolio:

• Lyophilized Exosome Standards
• Exosome Isolation Tools
• Exosome Quantification Kits
• Exosome RNA Extraction Kits
• Exosome DNA Extraction Kits
• Antibodies for Exosome Research

Custom Services and Collaborations:

• EV purification via ultracentrifugation and microfiltration
• EV purification via size exclusion chromatography (SEC)
• EV purification via immunoaffinity
• Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)
• EV-associated Nucleic Acid isolation
• Exosome marker screening and profiling
• Exosome quantification
• Nucleic acid profiling and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
• Biomolecule modification
• Project collaboration and technical consulting

• Custom Products:
  - Custom Immunobeads
  - Custom Immunoplates
  - Custom ExoTEST ELISA
  - Custom Exo-FACS

For details please see: http://www.hansabiomed.eu

All HansaBioMed products can be ordered from MoBiTec as of now!

http://www.mobitec.com

About MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.

In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.

Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Arne Schulz
Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mobitec.com
Tags:Exosomes, Exosomal Vesicals, Microvesicles
Industry:Biotech
Location:Göttingen - Lower Saxony - Germany
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MoBiTec GmbH News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share