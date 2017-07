HansaBioMed's Superior Portfolio of Products for Exosome Research Distributed by MoBiTec Germany

HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd. offers the widest choice and selection of products for exosome research for Life Science applications available on the global market today. As of now these products can be ordered from MoBiTec by scientists in Germany.

MoBiTec GmbH, Arne Schulz

Goettingen, Germany

***@mobitec.com MoBiTec GmbH, Arne SchulzGoettingen, Germany

--are extracellular vesicles (EVs) actively secreted by exocytosis by most living cells, typically with diameters reported between 40 and 120 nm. Exosome release occurs either constitutively or upon induction, under both normal and pathological conditions, in a dynamic, regulated and functionally relevant manner. Both quantity and molecular composition of released exosomes depend on the physiological state of the parental cells.Exosome research is in rapid progress. The amount of publications in this field has increased exponentially in the last decade as the scientific community went further into the fabulous potentials of exosomes in the bio-medical field. With, located in Estonia and part of Lonza, being the oldest company entirely dedicated to exosome research, MoBiTec has teamed up with an outstanding partner who has developed unique competences and tools allowing to help researchers with their research work.• Lyophilized Exosome Standards• Exosome Isolation Tools• Exosome Quantification Kits• Exosome RNA Extraction Kits• Exosome DNA Extraction Kits• Antibodies for Exosome Research• EV purification via ultracentrifugation and microfiltration• EV purification via size exclusion chromatography (SEC)• EV purification via immunoaffinity• Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)• EV-associated Nucleic Acid isolation• Exosome marker screening and profiling• Exosome quantification• Nucleic acid profiling and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)• Biomolecule modification• Project collaboration and technical consulting• Custom Products:- Custom Immunobeads- Custom Immunoplates- Custom ExoTEST ELISA- Custom Exo-FACSFor details please see: http://www.hansabiomed.eu All HansaBioMed products can be ordered from MoBiTec as of now!(Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.