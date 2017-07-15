Coding and Marking Market Witness 9.4% CAGR During 2017 – 2023 By P&S Market Research

Media Contact

-- According to a new market research report "Global Coding and Marking Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023 - Industry Insights by Technology (Continuous Inkjet Printer, Laser Coding Printer, Thermal Inkjet Printer, Piezo Inkjet Printer, Thermal Transfer Overprinting Printer, Print and Apply Labelling Printer, Valve Jet Printer), by End-Use (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Chemicals and Others)" published by P&S Market Research, the global Coding and Marking market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/coding-and-marking-market) is projected to reach $5,310.5 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2017 – 2023).https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/coding-and-marking-marketAs per the research, the global coding and marking market is expected to grow from $2,879.9 million in 2016 to $5,310.5 million by 2023. The rapidly growing food and beverages and healthcare industry especially in emerging economies of India, China, Brazil is generating significant demand for coding and marking. Different software and coders are designed to create a different mark for every product, which makes them easy to track during transportation.As per the findings of research, the global coding and marking market has been segmented into end-use, technology, and region. In 2016, coding market for food and beverages accounted for the largest share in global coding and marking market. On the other hand, continuous inkjet printer segment is expected to dominate the global coding and marking market on the basis of technology. Additionally, the positive growth in cosmetics, chemical and food and beverage industries is driving the packaging market across the world, which is expected to support further growth in the coding and marking market worldwide.Asia-Pacific and Europe were the major regions in the global coding and marking market in 2016. The regions are expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. China, India, Japan and South Korea are witnessing significant increase in the use of liquid packaging in food and beverages industry, which is driving the growth of coding and marking market. Additionally, the growth in the pharmaceutical market in Asia-Pacific has spurred growth in the pharmaceutical packaging and coding and market. Growth in the disposable incomes of people in European countries, rise in demand for convenience food and increasing awareness of packaged food among consumers drive the growth of the European fresh food packaging market, which is supporting positive growth in the European coding and marking market.The rising demand from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are one of the primary factors driving the market. These industries capture the major market due to high demand at the customers' end. The change in the lifestyle is directly impacting the buying decisions of the customers. For the packaging industry, trends such as rising sales of packaged food, bottled water, fruit juice and milk drink have driven the global packaging and coding and marking market. Growth in the pharmaceutical packaging industry is supported by increasing demand for blister packaging and technological advancements taking place in the field of pharmaceutical packaging. The demand for food and beverages packaging is growing significantly in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Such growth is expected to be backed by the rising infrastructure and increased the purchasing power of the consumers of this region.Get More Information Visit : P&S Market Research