News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Autonomous Vehicle Market Worth $4.5 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "It is widely expected that autonomous vehicles (AV) will transform both the automotive industry and consumer landscape. Non-automotive OEMs are likely to become key players disrupting the traditional OEMs and competitive landscape. However, the real question is when and who will succeed in this long anticipated, and much hyped market space.
The autonomous vehicles (AV) market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of ADAS technologies becoming more widespread and becoming more widely accepted and expected by consumers and this is expected to feed through into the development of fully autonomous vehicles in the latter part of the decade driving growth. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential."
The 135 page report contains 110 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the autonomous vehicle market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the 3 submarkets, namely Level 3, Level 4, Level 5) of Autonomy.
The report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regions and 9 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in autonomous vehicles.
The Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market Analysis Report 2017-2027: Technology Forecasts by Autonomy (Level 3, Level 4, Level 5) & By Region Plus Profiles Of Top Automotive OEMs & Other Companies Developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Leading Towards The Commercialisation of Self-Driving Cars And Driverless On-Demand Mobility will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the autonomous vehicle market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the automotive industry.
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse