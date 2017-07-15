 
News By Tag
* Golf
* Sport
* Autograph
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bristol
  Avon
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Autograph of legendary golfer who hit Open Championship's 1st ever shot sells for £12,000 ($15,600

Old Tom Morris signed photos are the holy grail for golf collectors
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Golf
* Sport
* Autograph

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Bristol - Avon - England

BRISTOL, England - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE
Autograph of legendary golfer who hit Open Championship's first ever shot sells for £12,000 ($15,600)

Old Tom Morris signed photos are the holy grail for golf collectors

• Item was offered for sale by collecting website JustCollecting
• Old Tom Morris signed photos are extremely rare
• Shows Old Tom playing St Andrews – a course he designed

Signed "Tom Morris 1903" towards the bottom, when Old Tom was 82

A hugely rare signed photo of golfing legend Old Tom Morris has sold for £12,000 ($15,600).

Old Tom is the man who co-founded the Open Championship in 1860, hit the first tournament's first shot, and won the event four times.

Old Tom also designed 60 courses, including St Andrews, and introduced golfing cornerstones such as 18 holes, manicured putting surfaces and tee boxes.

The 11 by 9 inch item, offered on collecting website JustCollecting, sold to an American buyer. It pictures Old Tom playing out of a bunker at St Andrews.

"Old Tom Morris signed photos are among the holy grails for golf collectors," explains JustCollecting Dan Wade.

"They're so rare, and Old Tom is so important to the history of the game, that collectors always go wild when one comes up for sale.

"As you enjoy the 146th Open at Birkdale this week, remember to raise a glass to Old Tom – the man who started it all."

For further information and images please contact Stephanie Hall on +44 (0) 117 903 9502 or email stephanie@justcollecting.com.

ENDS

About JustCollecting

JustCollecting (https://www.justcollecting.com/) is a community and rewards club for collectors where members can buy, sell, share and manage their collections, earning exclusive reward points to spend on products, discounts and entry to competitions. JustCollecting also hosts auctions from the world's most prestigious auction houses.

Media Contact
JustCollecting
Stephanie Hall
01179339502
***@justcollecting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@justcollecting.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JustCollecting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share