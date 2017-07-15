Autograph of legendary golfer who hit Open Championship's 1st ever shot sells for £12,000 ($15,600

News By Tag
Autograph of legendary golfer who hit Open Championship's first ever shot sells for £12,000 ($15,600)
Old Tom Morris signed photos are the holy grail for golf collectors
• Item was offered for sale by collecting website JustCollecting
• Old Tom Morris signed photos are extremely rare
• Shows Old Tom playing St Andrews – a course he designed
Signed "Tom Morris 1903" towards the bottom, when Old Tom was 82
A hugely rare signed photo of golfing legend Old Tom Morris has sold for £12,000 ($15,600).
Old Tom is the man who co-founded the Open Championship in 1860, hit the first tournament's first shot, and won the event four times.
Old Tom also designed 60 courses, including St Andrews, and introduced golfing cornerstones such as 18 holes, manicured putting surfaces and tee boxes.
The 11 by 9 inch item, offered on collecting website JustCollecting, sold to an American buyer. It pictures Old Tom playing out of a bunker at St Andrews.
"Old Tom Morris signed photos are among the holy grails for golf collectors,"
"They're so rare, and Old Tom is so important to the history of the game, that collectors always go wild when one comes up for sale.
"As you enjoy the 146th Open at Birkdale this week, remember to raise a glass to Old Tom – the man who started it all."
