GES Awarded Standing Offer Agreement for Quality Professional Services 4
To Provide the HKSAR Government with IT Professional Services for On-going Services
The SOA-QPS scheme is part of the Government's IT outsourcing strategy to enlarge its delivery capacity for IT services and accelerate the delivery of IT solutions to support the increasing demand of quality e-Government services. The SOA-QPS4 takes effect from 31 July 2017 for 48 months. Under the SOA-QPS4, GES can provide the government with IT professional services for on-going services (Service Category 2 – Minor Service Group). IT projects in the Minor Group cover those with work assignment value not exceeding HK$3 million.
"We are delighted to be awarded the SOA-QPS4 for providing ongoing services for the Government of the HKSAR," said Ken Chung, CTO of GES. "It is our commitment to support the Government of the HKSAR in the advancement of public services by providing ongoing services with quality."
The government has refined the provisions in this new round of contracts, including the adoption of a higher technical weighting with a price to technical ratio. Being awarded the SOA-QPS4 shows that GES is not only competitive in price but also technical features.
"With our reliable technologies and competitive pricing, we are committed to provide professional services for the government and financial institutions. Apart from Service Category 2, GES is equipped with years of experience in Service Category 3 - implementation and combined system development services, we welcome any approach from companies of both Service Category 2 and 3 in Major Group to discuss partnership opportunities which allow us to cooperate in providing quality professional services for the government and institutions in Hong Kong." Ken Chung concluded.
For more information on the Standing Offer Agreement for Quality Professional Services (SOA-QPS) scheme, please refer to the following site: www.ogcio.gov.hk/
About GES
Global eSolutions (HK) Limited ("GES") is a global leading provider dedicated in financial technologies for more than 10 years. GES empowers financial institutions with algo-trading capability, advanced risk management and FIX bridging solutions. GES fully covers the needs of the on-floor trading and OTC markets, with value-added services ranging from IT technical support, system integration, bespoke software and network infrastructure development to hosting services. With GES technologies, financial institutions are able to overcome the challenges of risk management, position management, liquidity source and trading across different financial instruments in a single platform. GES's well established partnering with top-tier financial institutions and prime brokerage firms can fulfill customers' needs of liquidity and market depth. GES ensures the highest level of certainty and satisfaction through comprehensive industry expertise and a deep-set commitment to customers.
For further information, please visit our website: www.ges.com.hk
