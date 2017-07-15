News By Tag
Hemsley Fraser's on/demand hub recognised as a world-leading online learning library
Each year, TrainingIndustry.com assesses the best providers of training services in selected categories to determine which suppliers have the expertise, experience and capabilities to deliver world-class assignments. Hemsley Fraser has been consistently ranked as a Top 20 provider of leadership training since 2010 and as a Top 20 training outsourcing provider since 2011.
This year, for the first time, TrainingIndustry.com has assessed companies that offer online learning libraries. Selection to the Top 20 list for this new category was based on each provider's breadth of products, services and capabilities;
"We are excited to announce our first annual Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies List," said Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc. "This list was created to aid organisations in identifying the best resources for high quality, on-demand learning content and solutions. The organisations that qualified for this list show tremendous diversity in their course offerings while also providing innovative features and analytics that meet the needs of modern learning and development. Hemsley Fraser demonstrated excellence in every aspect."
Doug Harward, Chief Executive Officer of Training Industry, Inc, said: "The inaugural Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies List was developed because we recognise how important it is to provide effective and accessible training content in the corporate L&D environment, including making that content available on-demand to the individual. We look forward to seeing this segment of the industry continue to excel in providing organisations and learners with the content they need, when they need it and how they need it. This Top 20 list should help buyers make more informed decisions when selecting an online learning library."
Hemsley Fraser's digital hub comprises on/demand and expert-led assets, covering the most requested topics for learning in the workplace - in a choice of formats to suit a variety of learning styles. The resources include 'how to/how not to' videos, 'five-step' micro-topic videos/animations, interactive eBooks, virtual instructor-led training, quizzes, and infographics, all of which can be 'mixed and matched' to create unique client solutions, quickly and cost-effectively.
Todd Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Hemsley Fraser, said: "We're delighted that the quality of our content and the innovative features of our digital learning hub have been recognised in this prestigious global ranking. For over 25 years, Hemsley Fraser has been a successful global learning and development partner, consistently ranked by Training Industry for our leadership training and training outsourcing services. This accolade for our online learning library reaffirms that Hemsley Fraser is a complete turnkey solution provider."
"We have taken a unique approach to online learning content development, focusing on content curation over volume, and employing functionality that is designed to overcome the traditional barriers to, and passive nature of, digital learning. Driving employee engagement with the learning, and connecting that learning to the natural rhythm of the business, have been paramount goals," Turner added.
Lynsey Whitmarsh, Director of Innovation for Hemsley Fraser, said: "Our innovative 'playlist' functionality means that clients are able to rapidly combine on/demand learning with a rich library of expert-led learning assets to create the ultimate blend of learning and communications for any individual, team or organisation. For our managed learning service clients, this online library enables to us to offer an even more compelling proposition."
Founded in 1991, Hemsley Fraser provides training courses, digital and blended learning solutions and managed learning services that help to transform individuals, teams and organisations. Part of the Demos-Weidong global family (which also includes the Training Industry award-winning MindOnSite authoring tool), Hemsley Fraser delivers learning in over 90 countries.
TrainingIndustry.com is a portal for the training industry which aims to provide the information, insight and tools that practitioners need to more effectively manage the business of learning.
For further information, please call Hemsley Fraser on +44 (0) 845 071 2801. www.hemsleyfraser.co.uk
Amanda Dawson
***@daws.com
