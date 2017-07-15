 
News By Tag
* Us Rent Market
* Us Rent To Own
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


The US Rent-to-Own Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2017 Edition) – Daedal Research

The report entitled The US Rent-to-Own Market provides an in-depth study of the US RTO industry with comprehensive analysis of market size and growth, market share; the analysis also encompasses market by value, by volume, market by top players,
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Us Rent Market
* Us Rent To Own

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Reports

DELHI, India - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Additionally, the report also outlined the factors that will help the market to grow in the forecasted period. It assesses the key opportunities available in the market that boost the market in the coming years. Growth of the US RTO industry has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the existing growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.

The US rent-to-own industry is dominated by only two major players namely Rent-A-Center and Aaron's Inc. A brief company profiling of Rent-A-Center, Aaron's Inc. and goeasy Ltd. has been provided in the report. This section briefs about business overview, financial summary and business policies of these major companies.

Company Coverage

Rent-A-Center Inc.
Aaron's Inc.
Goeasy Ltd 

Executive Summary

An agreement in which the buyer has the option to become the owner of the property/goods, after a certain period of fixed time and payment is known as rent-to-own agreement. Also known as lease-to-own agreements, customer has the option to purchase the rental property. Earlier, rent-to-own agreements specifically dealt in the purchasing of homes/property only, but nowadays rent-to-own industry consists of dealers that rent furniture, appliances, home electronics, and jewelry to consumers.

The rent to own agreement has prospective financial advantages and offer benefits to both owner and renter. In such agreements, the buyers have immediate access to household goods for a relatively low week or monthly payment, typically without any down payment or credit check. As the buyer has to make a small payment weekly/monthly, so it does not create much financial burden on him/her.

A rent-to-own agreement is made up of two agreements: a standard lease agreement and an option to purchase. A consumer who respects the terms of the contract and pays all rents before acquiring the good leased, generally pays, in total, twice even three times the actual value of the good.

The US rent-to-own market is growing with significant growth rate over the past few years and is expected to improve further during the forecasted period (2017-2021). Growth in the market is supported by growth drivers such as increasing US GDP per-capita, rising millennial population of the region, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as consumer protection issue, breach of customer privacy, etc.

List of Figures:

Figure 1: Consumer Protection Provision
Figure 2: Components of Rent-to-Own Agreement
Figure 3: The US Rent-to-Own Market by Value; 2010-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 4: The US Rent-to-Own Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 5: The US Rent-to-Own Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Million)
Figure 6: The US Rent-to-Own Market by Volume; 2017-2021 (Million)
Figure 7: The US Rent-to-Own Market by No. of Stores; 2010-2015 (Million)
Figure 8: The US Rent to Own Market by Revenue (Top Players); 2011-2018 (US$ Million)
Figure 9: The US Rent to Own Market by Segments (Top Players); 2016
Figure 10: The US Rent to Own Market Players by Share (Top Players); 2016
Figure 11: The US Rent to Own Direct/Kiosk Segment by Sub-Segments; 2016
Figure 12: The US GDP Per Capita; 2010-2015 (US$)
Figure 13: The US Millennial Population; 2015-2050 (Million)
Figure 14: The US Income Inequality; 2016 (US$)
Figure 15: The US Increasing Internet Penetration; 2012-2021 (Percentage,%)
Figure 16: The US Growth in E-Commerce Sales; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 17: Rent-A-Center Inc. Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 18: Rent-A-Center Inc. Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 19: Aaron's Inc. Revenue; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 20: Aaron's Inc. Store Revenue by Segment; 2015
Figure 21: goeasy Ltd. Revenue; 2011-2015 (US$ Million)
Figure 22: goeasy Ltd. Revenue by Segment; 2015
Table 1: The US Rent To Own Market Competitive Landscape Overview; 2016

For further details, kindly visit :

http://www.daedal-research.com/the-us-rent-to-own-market-...

Rajeev Kumar

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  36 SFS Flats

Paschim Vihar

New Delhi-110063

Mobile: +91-9811715635

Tel: +91-120-4553017

Mail ID - info@daedal-research.com

Contact
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
***@daedal-research.com
End
Source:
Email:***@daedal-research.com Email Verified
Tags:Us Rent Market, Us Rent To Own
Industry:Reports
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Daedal Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share