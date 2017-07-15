News By Tag
Common Gutter Problems You Might Be Facing
Gutters can easily be damaged due to the harsh conditions they are faced with on the outside of your home or business. We have listed a few of the most common gutter problems
Most of these issues occur because of a badly pitched gutter or a lack of maintenance. We have listed a few of the major issues that often cause gutters to not function effectively:
Clogged Gutters:
Clogged gutters are probably the most common gutter problems. When left unattended for long periods of time, gutters are exposed to harsh windy and rainy conditions that can cause them to get clogged. The excess weight of leaves and twigs and standing water can not only clog the gutters, blocking rainwater from flowing through the system but, can cause the gutters to sag and break away from the fascia. Cleaning your gutters a minimum of twice a year can ensure that this does not happen and that your gutters remain in good condition.
Sagging gutters and gutters pulling away from the house:
Because of excessive weight of standing water, twigs and leaves and because of badly installed hangers, gutters can often sag but luckily, fixing loose hangers is a quick and inexpensive process and can even be done yourself, saving you the costs of having to call out a professional to get it done.
Improperly pitched gutters:
When it comes to gutter systems sloping towards the downspouts is important and the general rule is that there should be at least a 0,635cm slope for every 3m of guttering. If there is standing water then the gutters have not been pitched properly.
The most common symptom in gutter problems is usually standing water, where there is standing water in your gutter system, there is a problem that needs to be diagnosed and repaired.
If you've experienced one of these issues with your gutters or have any other issues, contact us at Gutterscience
