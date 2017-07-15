 
News By Tag
* Graduation Fashion Show
* Fashion Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hung Hom
  Kowloon
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


PolyU presents MA Graduation Fashion Show

 
 
photo1
photo1
HUNG HOM, Hong Kong - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU)'s Institute of Textiles and Clothing (ITC) staged its annual Master of Arts Graduation Fashion Show last week (11 July) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The fashion show featured the collection of outfits designed by ten graduating students studying the Master of Arts in Fashion and Textile Design. Each student presented their original collection of six outfits under their chosen themes, which demonstrated their innovation and creativity.

As the sole institute providing taught post-graduate programme in fashion and textiles in Hong Kong, ITC offers interesting and exciting opportunities to those who wish to pursue a career in the dynamic fashion and textiles industry. Since its inception in 1957, ITC has been committed to educational training and development for the advancement of Hong Kong's fashion and textile industry through various research and scholarly activities.


*****


Press contact        : Miss Anne Hon, Marketing Manager

         Institute of Textiles and Clothing
Telephone          : (852) 2766 6463

E-mail          :  anne.hon@polyu.edu.hk

Contact
Miss Anne Hon, Marketing Manager
Institute of Textiles and Clothing
***@polyu.edu.hk
End
Source:
Email:***@polyu.edu.hk
Posted By:***@polyu.edu.hk Email Verified
Tags:Graduation Fashion Show, Fashion Show
Industry:Fashion
Location:Hung Hom - Kowloon - Hong Kong
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share