News By Tag
* Henann Prime Beach Resort
* beachfront resort in Boracay
* beachfront accommodation Bor
* More Tags...
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Henann Prime Boracay's Lean Season Promo Showers Guest With Rewards and Discounts
This rainy season, Henann Prime Beach Resort in Boracay showers you with discounts and rewards. Get more affordable rates through its Splendid Package for Lean Season by booking direct online. This website-exclusive deal runs until November 5, 2017.
Here's a summary of the promo:
Splendid Package for Lean Season
Condition: Minimum of 2 nights stay
Stay Period: Until November 5, 2017
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast and dinner per person based on number of nights
- Complimentary bottled water and welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Round-trip tTransfer via Caticlan, fees included
- Free use of swimming pool
How to book direct online:
Visit the website of this beachfront resort in Boracay at http://henann.com/
About the Resort
Henann Prime Beach Resort is a beachfront property along Boracay Station 1. It features 50 guestrooms in the beach wing and 54 rooms in the east wing (Main Road side). Select units have direct pool access. Standard room amenities include an individually-
The resort houses the Sea Salt restaurant that serves one of the most delectable cuisines in the island. The modern and eclectic vibe of the place makes everything much more fun and relaxing at the same time.
Available facilities and services are laundry service, airport transfers, baggage storage, concierge, foreign currency exchange, 24-hour security, and daily housekeeping.
More details on Henann Prime Beach Resort and about the Splendid Package can be found at http://henann.com/
Henann Prime Beach Resort
Station 1, Boracay Island
Malay, Aklan
Philippines
Phone Numbers: +63 2247-0000 to 02
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse