Henann Prime Boracay's Lean Season Promo Showers Guest With Rewards and Discounts

This rainy season, Henann Prime Beach Resort in Boracay showers you with discounts and rewards. Get more affordable rates through its Splendid Package for Lean Season by booking direct online. This website-exclusive deal runs until November 5, 2017.

Boracay, PHILIPPINES — This rainy season, Henann Prime Beach Resort in Boracay Island showers you with discounts and rewards. Get more affordable rates through its Splendid Package for Lean Season by booking direct online. This website-exclusive deal runs until November 5, 2017.

Here's a summary of the promo:
Minimum of 2 nights stay
Until November 5, 2017
- Free breakfast and dinner per person based on number of nights
- Complimentary bottled water and welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Round-trip transfer via Caticlan, fees included
- Free use of swimming pool

Visit the website of this beachfront resort in Boracay. Interested parties need only to click the "Book a Room" button and select the dates of their stay. Choose from the list of available rooms. Guests can select their preferred accommodation type from the list of available rooms and their rates. These are shown together with important details, like amenities, inclusions, and hotel policies. To confirm reservation, click on "Reserve Now", fill out the personal information section, and provide valid credit card details. The required prepayment, if any, must be settled via credit card. When the payment has been received by the booking system, guests will receive an email, reporting that the reservation has been made. Any remaining balance is payable at the beachfront accommodation in Boracay.

Henann Prime Beach Resort is a beachfront property along Boracay Station 1. It features 50 guestrooms in the beach wing and 54 rooms in the east wing (Main Road side). Select units have direct pool access. Standard room amenities include an individually-controlled air-conditioning, cable TV, safety deposit box, IDD/NDD phone, refrigerator, coffee and tea-making facility, and toiletries.

The resort houses the Sea Salt restaurant that serves one of the most delectable cuisines in the island. The modern and eclectic vibe of the place makes everything much more fun and relaxing at the same time.

Available facilities and services are laundry service, airport transfers, baggage storage, concierge, foreign currency exchange, 24-hour security, and daily housekeeping.

Station 1, Boracay Island
Malay, Aklan
Philippines
Phone Numbers: +63 2247-0000 to 02