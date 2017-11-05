 
News By Tag
* Henann Prime Beach Resort
* beachfront resort in Boracay
* beachfront accommodation Bor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Henann Prime Boracay's Lean Season Promo Showers Guest With Rewards and Discounts

This rainy season, Henann Prime Beach Resort in Boracay showers you with discounts and rewards. Get more affordable rates through its Splendid Package for Lean Season by booking direct online. This website-exclusive deal runs until November 5, 2017.
 
 
July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Boracay, PHILIPPINES — This rainy season, Henann Prime Beach Resort in Boracay Island showers you with discounts and rewards. Get more affordable rates through its Splendid Package for Lean Season by booking direct online. This website-exclusive deal runs until November 5, 2017.

Here's a summary of the promo:

Splendid Package for Lean Season
Condition: Minimum of 2 nights stay
Stay Period: Until November 5, 2017
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast and dinner per person based on number of nights
- Complimentary bottled water and welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Round-trip tTransfer via Caticlan, fees included
- Free use of swimming pool

How to book direct online:
Visit the website of this beachfront resort in Boracay at http://henann.com/henannprimebeach/. Interested parties need only to click the "Book a Room" button and select the dates of their stay. Choose from the list of available rooms. Guests can select their preferred accommodation type from the list of available rooms and their rates. These are shown together with important details, like amenities, inclusions, and hotel policies. To confirm reservation, click on "Reserve Now", fill out the personal information section, and provide valid credit card details. The required prepayment, if any, must be settled via credit card. When the payment has been received by the booking system, guests will receive an email, reporting that the reservation has been made. Any remaining balance is payable at the beachfront accommodation in Boracay.

About the Resort
Henann Prime Beach Resort is a beachfront property along Boracay Station 1. It features 50 guestrooms in the beach wing and 54 rooms in the east wing (Main Road side). Select units have direct pool access. Standard room amenities include an individually-controlled air-conditioning, cable TV, safety deposit box, IDD/NDD phone, refrigerator, coffee and tea-making facility, and toiletries.

The resort houses the Sea Salt restaurant that serves one of the most delectable cuisines in the island. The modern and eclectic vibe of the place makes everything much more fun and relaxing at the same time.

Available facilities and services are laundry service, airport transfers, baggage storage, concierge, foreign currency exchange, 24-hour security, and daily housekeeping.

More details on Henann Prime Beach Resort and about the Splendid Package can be found at http://henann.com/henannprimebeach/.

Henann Prime Beach Resort
Station 1, Boracay Island
Malay, Aklan
Philippines

Phone Numbers: +63 2247-0000 to 02

***

AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
End
Source:DirectWithHotels
Email:***@directwithhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:Henann Prime Beach Resort, beachfront resort in Boracay, beachfront accommodation Bor
Industry:Travel
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Directwithhotels Philippines Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share