Kounopt Continues to add New and Exciting Silhouette Eyeglass Models to their inventory

Sporting a Silhouette is a style statement for celebrities. With the biggest names in glamor swearing by Silhouette, the global leader is rapidly eating up the competition with stunning models.
 
 
WILMINGTON, Del. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Sporting a Silhouette is a style statement for celebrities. With the biggest names in glamor swearing by Silhouette, the global leader is rapidly eating up the competition with stunning models. In Delaware, Kounopt, the leading optometrists and opticians have included more models of the latest offerings to offer an exclusive collection of the best models to patrons.

The President of Kounopt, Jim Kounnas was happy to announce the additions. "Silhouette as a brand needs no introduction and we have made a conscious decision to increase the number of frames and sunglasses of Silhouette, to meet the preferences of our elite clientele". Offering an array of the latest and most exquisite models of eyeglasses from Silhouette, Kounopt aims to meet the increased demand for the brand and its offerings.

Three decades into the business, the opticians have consistently offered the best brands and top of the line models of sunglasses and eyeglasses to consumers. And the move is not surprising, considering the growing patronage of Silhouette among the high heeled. The stunning frames, comprising shapes, designs and detailing in hues on the most exquisite textures have contributed to the huge demand and interest in the brands.

Many celebrities have gone on record to state unabashedly that the Silhouette eyeglasses (https://www.kounopt.com/brands/silhouette-glasses/) they sport were not for corrective vision, but to enhance appearance. With such sway over the glamor world, Silhouette has many takers among clientele who choose the brand both for functionality and design. "We converge on this aspect" says Jim Kounnas, "we have always brought the best frames in the industry to Delaware and our online patrons, and increasing the presence of Silhouette adds to our commitment".

Kounopt has earned a reputation as the store with specialist experience, blending the world of opticians with the very latest styles in a seamless and easy manner, by bringing the best brands to the shelves. The exclusive lineup of the best frames actually permits patrons to pick from among the very best, without having to spend a lot of time browsing through average looking frames and styles.

Available at: http://www.kounopt.com/

About the Company:

Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses (https://www.kounopt.com/brands/) such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.

