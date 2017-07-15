 
News By Tag
* Freeswitch Solution
* Freeswitch development
* Custom VoIP Solution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


FreeSWITCHService Announced Custom FreeSWITCH Solutions Development for VoIP Service Providers

VoIP technology has been mainstreamed for implementing Unified Communication across various industry verticals. It is a robust, open source, and reliable platform that enables companies to utilize the revolutionary technological advancement ca
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Freeswitch Solution
* Freeswitch development
* Custom VoIP Solution

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
* Services

DALLAS - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- FreeSWITCHService, a leading VoIP solutions provider and a division of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has successfully delivered customized business solutions globally using the FreeSWITCH platform. The company has announced custom FreeSWITCH solutions development categorically focused on the requirements of VoIP service providers. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Maulik Shah, director at Ecosmob, explained the objective behind offering custom FreeSWITCH solution development with these words: "With the experience of a decade in serving a global clientele across various industry verticals, we understand that every business has distinct requirements and customized solutions can meet them efficiently." "We believe in delivering an out-of-the-box solution for a business while keeping the market trends and the future scope of the organization in mind. FreeSWITCH platform enables us to create a highly customized solution based on VoIP technology that can meet all the defined industrial parameters." He concluded with emphasizing the importance of FreeSWITCH platform for developing bespoke business solutions.

In a brief discussion with a spokesperson from FreeSWITCHService on custom FreeSWITCH software development, it was known that the company is known for providing premium quality, enterprise-grade FreeSWITCH solutions that are best suited to telecom and VoIP service providers' requirements. The spokesperson highlighted the company's forte in FreeSWITCH-based solutions with these words: "We have successfully developed client-centric and result-oriented FreeSWITCH and other VoIP solutions for our global clients irrespective of the size of their business. Our team of dedicated technical experts who have years of experience in developing FreeSWITCH apps and custom FreeSWITCH solution as per the specific needs of a business." The spokesperson further enlisted a few FreeSWITCH-based applications and solutions, " We develop tailored conferencing solutions, IP PBX and hosted PBX solutions, SBC solutions, Class 4 and Class 5 VoIP Softswitch solutions, IVR solutions and other solutions. Our company offers premium quality VoIP software development using FreeSWITCH platform and addresses VoIP service providers' requirements with cost-effective solutions. Be it custom software development, module development, or application development, our custom FreeSWITCH development services offer professional support and reliable solutions. We develop the custom solutions to meet the various requirements like recording the voice calls, conducting a conference, call routing, etc. We also offer customization of existing modules to enhance the working of integrated solutions." the spokesperson concluded.

FreeSWITCHService has assisted many global companies through offering custom development of the system, software, and module using FreeSWITCH for enhancing their business communication requirements. Visit the company website (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/services/customdevelopment) to know more about their solutions based on the specifications provided by the client.

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:FreeSwitch Service Provider
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:Freeswitch Solution, Freeswitch development, Custom VoIP Solution
Industry:Telecom
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FreeSWITCH Service News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share