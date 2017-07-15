Copper Utensils Online- Exclusive set of copper plated steel cutlery launched

 
July 2017





Exclusive set of copper plated steel cutlery launched
ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Copper utensils online launches an exclusive collection of copper plated stainless steel cutlery sets. The range comprises of copper plated stainless steel spoon set, fork set and knife set.

The cutlery sets are available on their website along with their other products. They also stock a variety of other copperware as well which includes copper jugs, copper mugs, copper tumblers, copper water bottles and much more. All their products are crafted from pure copper, chip resistant stainless steel and brass. Orders for the cutlery sets along with their other products can be placed on their website directly. They provide worldwide shipping which means you can get your hands on your favorite products despite your location.

"We have recently added cutlery sets to our copperware range and we are hoping for a great response from our customers, said the CEO "Raghav Bachhas." At Copper Utensils Online our main aim is to satisfy our customers and their requirement. Right now we are focused on adding more variety to our copperware collection by adding more and more products on our website."

Copper utensils online is our endeavor to make high-quality copper-ware available to you at your doorstep for the most reasonable prices. It is our aim to bring the benefits of copper utensils to every household all over the world. We also take immense pride in saying that all our products go through stringent quality checks to ensure the best quality for our customers.

You can browse and shop for these products along with all the other copperware by visiting their official website . https://www.copperutensilonline.com/latest-products.php

Source:CopperUtensilOnline.com
