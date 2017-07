Copper Utensils Online- Exclusive set of copper plated steel cutlery launched

Exclusive set of copper plated steel cutlery launched

-- Copper utensils online launches an exclusive collection of copper plated stainless steel cutlery sets. The range comprises of copper plated stainless steel spoon set, fork set and knife set.The cutlery sets are available on their website along with their other products. They also stock a variety of other copperware as well which includes copper jugs, copper mugs, copper tumblers, copper water bottles and much more. All their products are crafted from pure copper, chip resistant stainless steel and brass. Orders for the cutlery sets along with their other products can be placed on their website directly. They provide worldwide shipping which means you can get your hands on your favorite products despite your location."We have recently added cutlery sets to our copperware range and we are hoping for a great response from our customers, said the CEO "Raghav Bachhas." At Copper Utensils Online our main aim is to satisfy our customers and their requirement. Right now we are focused on adding more variety to our copperware collection by adding more and more products on our website."isYou can browse and shop for these products along with all the other copperware by visiting their official website . https://www.copperutensilonline.com/ latest-products.php