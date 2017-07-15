News By Tag
CustomSoft Releases E Healthcare- Online Consultation for U.S. based client
CustomSoft has released a wonderful software for Healthcare. E-Healthcare system provides online consultation to the patients. This Software is getting fabulous response from users.
Many times patients are unable to visit doctors and need doctors service at home.
E-Healthcare helps to reach to the correct expert to perfect diagnosis.
Patient can send images to the doctors, chat with the doctors and discuss the remedies.
Features of E-Healthcare Online Consultation Software:
Logins for Doctors ,patients and admin
High resolution image upload
Payment gateway
Online printable prescriptions
Patients History
Various Reports generation
Primary medications available in case of emergency
Comment and feedback
Advantages of E-Healthcare Online Consultation Software:
Time Saving
Cost effective
Remedies for many diseases under single roof
Compatible with all devices
Dedicated Support
Quick problem solution
Henry –user of E-Healthcare :Online Consultation stated his feedback. He said," One of my relative had skin disease and because of old age he was not able to visit OPD. We clicked photos and posted on E- Healthcare portal and within very short period we got quick response as well as perfect solution from experts."
CustomSoft a leading Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com
