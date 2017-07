CustomSoft Releases E Healthcare- Online Consultation for U.S. based client

CustomSoft has released a wonderful software for Healthcare. E-Healthcare system provides online consultation to the patients. This Software is getting fabulous response from users.

E-Healthcare is developed by CustomSoft to connect patients to the doctors available for Online Consultation and subscribe the services.Many times patients are unable to visit doctors and need doctors service at home.E-Healthcare helps to reach to the correct expert to perfect diagnosis.Patient can send images to the doctors, chat with the doctors and discuss the remedies.Logins for Doctors ,patients and adminHigh resolution image uploadPayment gatewayOnline printable prescriptionsPatients HistoryVarious Reports generationPrimary medications available in case of emergencyComment and feedbackTime SavingCost effectiveRemedies for many diseases under single roofCompatible with all devicesDedicated SupportQuick problem solution. He said," One of my relative had skin disease and because of old age he was not able to visit OPD. We clicked photos and posted on E- Healthcare portal and within very short period we got quick response as well as perfect solution from experts."