The Philippines' Soul Diva Jaya and Unkabogabol Sidekick Negi spread good vibes at "Kapamilya Fun Day

Jaya imbibes "the show must go on" mantra at the three-day musical experience in the cities of Darwin, Brisbane, and Perth

1-Jaya had everyone singing with her as she belted

Contact

ABS-CBN Global Ltd.

***@abs-cbn.com ABS-CBN Global Ltd.

End

-- "Music is to the soul as food is to the body" and "laughter is the best medicine" are two of the most popular adages that agree on one thing --- that both music and laughter can be therapeutic. Two of ABS-CBN's most-loved artists showed that rhythm and comedy can truly both nourish and heal at the three-night, three-city musical experience "Kapamilya Day" early June which did not only bring back memories from home for the audience but also moved the performers themselves.The "Kapamilya Fun Day", an annual event which just started in Australia last year and has been giving an opportunity for global Filipinos in the cities of Australia to meet and interact personally with their favoritestars, first brought "of, ", and comedianto the "" in 2016. This time TFC shared the music of "with a second serving of "Jaya and Negi first shared their performances on June 1 at the Grand Ballroom of Doubletree by Hilton Esplanade in Darwin; the second leg on June 3 at the DiverCiti Centre in Brisbane; and the last leg on June 4 at Octagon Theatre, University of Western Australia in Perth.The three-night show proved the healing effects of music especially as brought by a Kapamilya asrecounted how she lost her voice right before the kick off and then got it back in time. "I was losing my voice during my stay due to allergies," she recalled. "I mentioned it to the audience but they didn't seem to be bothered by it. Instead they just listened and sang along and applauded me and Negi with much love and warmth so much so that my voice just came back all of a sudden."Theadded: "Of course, I prayed to Jesus that He may give me my voice back and so He did --- praise His grace. He truly made me survive three shows with much ease all throughout".Jaya filled the three-day show with music that has been identified with the Philippines': "Dahil Nga Ba sa Kaniya", "Laging Naroon Ka", and "Wala na bang Pag-ibig".Turning the concert into a veritable, the audience sang almost every line. Giving in to the karaoke vibe, Jaya approached the audience and let them sing a few lines.even invited three audience members to go onstage and perform with her during their show in Darwin.The "also performed all-time favorite hits by Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Basil Valdez, Apo Hiking Society, and Ric SigretoUnable to contain himself, Negi finally joinedat the end of each leg.Meantime,was in his element, taking charge of the entertainment, making everyone laugh their hearts out, especially during the "" segment where he exchanged banters with the selected participants.The comedian also challenged theto a "" where lucky participants took home limited TFC Australia merchandise for every correct answer to every question about the shows airing on TFC.Truly, each yearis a different experience from the other. ABS-CBN Asia Pacific Regional Marketing Head Eric Martin Santos said: "Whenever we bring ourstars to our TFC events, we experience the warm welcome from overseas Filipinos. So noting how music and laughter connect and entertain ourin Australia, we try to bring a new kind of experience each time, combining talents who complement each other and performers who will do everything to make the show a success".andalso shared their excitement in bringing entertainment to thein Australia."I felt so at home there,"said about their three-night show in Australia. "It was an absolute joy to perform in Australia and the Filipinoare just so receptive and warm and totally open and welcoming to the artists that perform for them".This was echoed bywho enthusiastically addressed the audience: "Mgamaraming-maraming salamat po sa mga nanood ng concert namin ni Ms. Jaya!"TFC extends its gratitude to its co-presenter Philippine Airlines and major sponsor LBC, for making the "" possible for thein Australia.Truly, the three-night show became a venue for the Filipino Community in Australia to come together and make music and entertainment inspire and motivate.For more updates about upcoming events, and your favoriteshows and personalities, visit facebook.com/TFCAustralia. Connect with fellow globalandfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.