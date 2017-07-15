 
Aroma Bravo Advocates Responsible Coffee Consumption

Aroma Bravo encourages consumers to drink coffee more responsibly and support brands that fairly compensate coffee farmers.
 
 
Gourmet coffee beans exclusively sourced from Marcala, Honduras
Gourmet coffee beans exclusively sourced from Marcala, Honduras
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Behind the enormous success of the gourmet coffee industry lies some bitter truths: that climate change is severely affecting global coffee production, coffeehouse specialty drinks are ridiculously overhyped and overpriced, and the majority of coffee farmers are still underpaid to this day. Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea could not agree more with these realities. As an organic retailer of gourmet coffee beans, it has unfortunately seen the ugly parts of the industry and couldn't help but worry about the direction it is going.

"There are a lot of issues to tackle about the coffee market. In my opinion, we need to be more mindful about our coffee drinking habits because our actions directly affect the livelihoods of millions of people," a representative from Aroma Bravo said in a recent interview.

"One of the first things we have to change is wasting coffee. Many people simply throw out their coffee once it gets cold or perhaps order more than the amount they actually need. I think it's really disrespectful of the tremendous effort that goes into a cup of coffee. Aside from the grave changes in the climate, most coffee farmers have to put up with very little pay for the laborious job of producing gourmet coffee beans for our pleasure. We should appreciate their efforts by drinking coffee more responsibly instead of carelessly wasting it," he continued.

Another way to become a responsible coffee drinker is to only buy coffee beans from companies that fairly compensate their workers.

"The proper compensation of coffee farmers is still a serious problem in the industry. Some retailers take advantage of the poor farmers by paying them so little, and then selling the coffee beans to consumers for a much higher profit. We completely reject this practice, that's why we've set up a profit-sharing system for our Honduran coffee farmers so they can all get their fair share. We want them to know how much we appreciate their hard work by giving them the income they deserve," the representative further added.

Responsible coffee consumption doesn't only benefit the coffee workers but the coffee drinkers as well. When people are more mindful about their coffee choices, the farmers will get better treatment which will naturally lead to higher-quality gourmet coffee for everyone to enjoy. Aroma Bravo hopes that coffee lovers around the world will soon realize this and follow suit.

More info about Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea can be found at https://www.amazon.com/review/R1XP3CNCOBGXVS/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a trusted brand of gourmet coffee beans from Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.

