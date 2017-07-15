News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aroma Bravo Advocates Responsible Coffee Consumption
Aroma Bravo encourages consumers to drink coffee more responsibly and support brands that fairly compensate coffee farmers.
"There are a lot of issues to tackle about the coffee market. In my opinion, we need to be more mindful about our coffee drinking habits because our actions directly affect the livelihoods of millions of people," a representative from Aroma Bravo said in a recent interview.
"One of the first things we have to change is wasting coffee. Many people simply throw out their coffee once it gets cold or perhaps order more than the amount they actually need. I think it's really disrespectful of the tremendous effort that goes into a cup of coffee. Aside from the grave changes in the climate, most coffee farmers have to put up with very little pay for the laborious job of producing gourmet coffee beans for our pleasure. We should appreciate their efforts by drinking coffee more responsibly instead of carelessly wasting it," he continued.
Another way to become a responsible coffee drinker is to only buy coffee beans from companies that fairly compensate their workers.
"The proper compensation of coffee farmers is still a serious problem in the industry. Some retailers take advantage of the poor farmers by paying them so little, and then selling the coffee beans to consumers for a much higher profit. We completely reject this practice, that's why we've set up a profit-sharing system for our Honduran coffee farmers so they can all get their fair share. We want them to know how much we appreciate their hard work by giving them the income they deserve," the representative further added.
Responsible coffee consumption doesn't only benefit the coffee workers but the coffee drinkers as well. When people are more mindful about their coffee choices, the farmers will get better treatment which will naturally lead to higher-quality gourmet coffee for everyone to enjoy. Aroma Bravo hopes that coffee lovers around the world will soon realize this and follow suit.
More info about Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea can be found at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a trusted brand of gourmet coffee beans from Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse