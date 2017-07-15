 
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed invited to address Bahá'u'lláh's 200th anniversary event

 
July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Hindu statesman Rajan Zed has been invited to speak at the 200th anniversary celebrations of the birth of Bahá'u'lláh, founder of Bahá'í Faith, in northern Nevada (USA) on October 22.

This mega celebration includes singing, chanting, discourse, etc., where various Bahá'í Assemblies are joining together. "The Baha'is are very happy that you will speak at the anniversary of the founder of the Baha'i Faith", Nevada Metherd, member of the celebrations Planning Committee, wrote to Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism.

Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, stressed that all religions should work together for a just and peaceful world. Dialogue would bring us mutual enrichment, he added.

The Bahá'í Faith, an independent world religion, founded in 1844, claims to have established in over 100,000 localities worldwide with over five million members. It is headed by Universal House of Justice based in Haifa (Israel), an elected body of nine men. Bahá'u'lláh's central teaching is "the unity of humanity under one God" and thousands of Baha'i communities around the world are preparing to commemorate his 200th birth anniversary in October.

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.
Tags:Bahaullah 200th anniversary, Universal Society Of Hinduism, Rajan Zed
Industry:Religion
Location:Nevada - United States
