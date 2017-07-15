News By Tag
Anna Banks Appointed to East Orange Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
Local East Orange Business Coach, Training and Speaking Professional will Serve on Board of Directors for East Orange Chamber of Commerce (EOCC).
As an acting director, Banks will be responsible for promoting a favorable business climate for EOCC membership and the East Orange community: to work on issues of community interest and provide business leadership for improvement of the economic, political environment and quality of life.
"I am honored to be appointed to the Board of Directors for the East Orange Chamber of Commerce," said Banks. "I am looking forward to working together with the other board members to improve outreach, increase membership and create significant improvement in the economy of East Orange. "
EOCC is a voluntary federation of business and professional people working together to build a healthy economy and to improve the quality of life in East Orange, NJ. Chamber members are businesses, organizations and individuals concerned with the socioeconomic climate of the city. They have joined together because they know they stand a better chance of getting things done when they speak as one voice, to improve the life in the East Orange community'.
About Anna D. Banks
Anna D. Banks, is a business coach, corporate trainer and professional speaker. She works with CEOs, local government officials, executives and solopreneurs to grow their personal and professional brands, online and off. As a business development professional and contributing author to the New York Times Business Best Seller, "Masters of Networking: Building Relations For Your Pocketbook and Soul", Anna knows marketing. She says, "If you've been marketing your business but haven't seen the results you expected then you need a plan from a new perspective and help bringing it to life".
Anna writes the "Better BIz Better You" column for Tap into East Orange/Orange. TAPinto is a network of more than 65 online local newspaper franchises in New Jersey and New York with more than 6M annual readers. She has authored more than 100 articles on entrepreneurialism, business/career development and public relations; and served as an Adjunct Professor at THREE (3) New Jersey Based Community Colleges. In addition to her extensive training and business development expertise, Anna is a John Maxwell Certified Coach and a Certified D.I.S.C. Behavioral Studies Trainer.
Anna Banks holds a Bachelor of Science, from Douglass College, Rutgers University and a Masters degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU).
Get Anna's complementary "Daily Marketing Ideas and Activities for Your Business." Go register today at http://www.diymarketingu.com/
