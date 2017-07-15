News By Tag
Indispensable Guide for Business School Partners Unveils How to Make the Most out of the Experience
What You Need to Know to Have a Successful Business School Partner Life
More than a million students enroll in thousands of B-Schools worldwide each year. On average, 30 to 40 percent of incoming students enter with a partner by their side. B-Schools are notorious for their all-consuming, high-pressure, and demanding environment. All too often, people tend to underestimate how much this environment takes a toll on their relationships. The weight of academics, networking, and socializing on family time are big contributors to B-School partners' feelings of isolation.
The good news is, it doesn't have to be this way. Despite the negative connotations B-schools have when it comes to maintaining personal relationships, the experience can be quite the opposite. The potential for personal and professional rewards as a partner can be tremendous— and Mona Bijjani's The Unofficial Guide to B-School Partner Life will provide tried and tested methods and toolsets to come out of experience enriched both as individuals and as a couple.
"I didn't plan to write this book. It jumped at me and asked to be written," Mona Bijjani explains. "As I went through the B-School partner experience, I struggled in various ways to make sense of it all, finding myself in countless hit-or-miss situations. I would eventually overcome these struggles, one by one. Through subsequent interviews, research, reading, reflecting, and listening, this guidebook was born."
This non-fiction guide is the first and the most complete guide to the business school partner experience. The Unofficial Guide to B-School Partner Life not only explores the potential pitfalls to avoid, but also the many personal and professional rewards to be gained from such a partner experience. This book will:
· Help you prepare for this experience as an individual, as well as a couple.
· Guide you through navigating the experience to your advantage.
· Present you with the tactical tools that will help you to create an empowering experience for you and your B-schooler.
Mona Bijjani is a Singapore-based author, entrepreneur and INSEAD MBA student. A true third culture kid, she was born in Saudi Arabia, grew up in Lebanon, and has since lived in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Her book, The Unofficial Guide to Business School Partner Life, is the first book to be created in this niche genre, a cross between Success Self-Help and Business Education. Tech-geek and forever student, Mona is also a facilitator, developing several workshops and online courses, which you can find at designyourlife.thinkific.com.
The Unofficial Guide to B-School Partner Life was published on 7 July, 2017 and is available in paperback through Amazon.com, as well as on Kindle.
Learn more at www.BSchoolPartner.Life!
THE UNOFFICIAL GUIDE TO B-SCHOOL PARTNER LIFE:
Balancing between the B-School Bubble and Reality
By Mona Bijjani
On Sale July 7, 2017 | ISBN-13:
About the Book
Writing from her own experience, the author offers a go-to guide that's honest, pragmatic, and empowering. The Unofficial Guide to B-School Partner Life is an indispensable guide for MBA (or B-school) partners who want to make the most out of their experience.
Your significant other has been accepted into their dream business school. Hours of deliberation later, fast-forward and there you are, on campus at the beloved B-school. From that instant, the B-school life takes over, from morning classes, weekend projects, and late-night after-parties to group work and class happy hours. Time alone together has now become rare. You start to think, "What am I doing here? Where do I fit in?"
With this book, learn how to navigate your way through and, ultimately, thrive in the B-school bubble, all while building your network and having a great time along the way. This all-in-one guide provides a pragmatic approach that will help you master the ins and outs of B-school partner life before you know it.
