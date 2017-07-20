News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Pairings for 2017 Spring Playoff Championship
UPSL Quarterfinals and Semifinals are Saturday, July 29, followed by the UPSL Spring Championship Final on Sunday, June 30
The playoff pairings were computer generated online at www.challonge.com.
Saturday's Schedule
Quarterfinal Round
Game 1 - Field 1: Sporting AZ FC vs. California Victory FC, 10 a.m. Kickoff
Game 2 - Field 2: Boise FC vs. FC Golden State FC, 10 a.m. Kickoff
Game 3 - Field 4: Colorado Rush vs. L.A. Wolves FC, 10 a.m. Kickoff
Game 4 - Field 2: Real Zamora FC vs. Strikers FC South Coast, 12 p.m. Kickoff
Semifinal Round
Game 5 - Field 1: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m. Kickoff
Game 6 - Field 2: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m. Kickoff
Sunday's Schedule
Game 7 - Field 2: UPSL Spring Championship Game, 7:30 p.m. Kickoff
All games will be played at SilverLakes Sports Complex (5555 Hamner Ave., Norco, CA 92880), one of California's top soccer facilities specifically designed for championship tournament play. Please visit http://www.silverlakespark.com.
United Premier Soccer League President Leonel Lopez said, "What an incredible set of games coming forward for the UPSL Spring Playoff Championship!
UPSL Spring Quarterfinals and Semifinal Games are Saturday, July 29 followed by the UPSL Spring Championship Final on Sunday, July 30.
Real Zamora FC vs Strikers FC South Coast
Las Vegas-based Real Zamora FC (6-3-1) is the UPSL Nevada Conference champion after knocking out previously undefeated Las Vegas Mobsters in a shootout, 4-2, on Saturday, July 15.
Strikers FC South Coast (13-2-2) finished second in the Pro Premier Division Western Conference. The Huntington Beach, Calif.-based club defeated La Maquina FC, 2-1, in a conference semifinal playoff game on Saturday, July 15.
Sporting AZ FC vs. California Victory FC
Mesa, Ariz.-based Sporting AZ FC (5-3-3) was the first to qualify for the UPSL National Finals when it defeated Inter AZ FC, 3-2, in the Arizona Conference Championship Game on Wednesday, July 5.
California Victory FC (15-1-1) claimed the UPSL Northwest Conference title in its inaugural season. The Petaluma, Calif.-based club beat Real San Jose, 4-1, on Saturday, July 15, in a conference semifinal game.
Boise FC vs. FC Golden State Force
Boise FC (14-2-1 overall) proved its strength in its first season in the UPSL, finishing just behind California Victory FC in the Northwest Conference. The club defeated Western Nevada FC, 4-2, in a shootout on Saturday, July 15, in a conference semifinal game to advance.
FC Golden State Force (17-2-0) is the lone Championship Division competing after defeating Bell Gardens FC, 2-0, in the UPSL Championship Division Western Conference Championship Game at Citrus College on Sunday, July 16. The Glendora, Calif.-based club has now scored 112 goals this season.
Colorado Rush vs. L.A. Wolves FC
Colorado Rush (9-2-5) led the way in the UPSL Colorado Conference, topping the regular season table before winning the conference final in stunning fashion, with goalkeeper Shailer Thomas making the game-winning save in a 5-4 victory over FC Boulder on Sunday, July 16.
L.A. Wolves (17-1-0) FC won the UPSL Supporters' Shield Trophy with 48 points for the 2017 Spring Season. Coached by U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Eric Wynalda, Wolves FC won the USASA Region IV title to advance to the USASA National Cup in August. The club defeated PSC Football Club, 5-0, in a Pro Premier Division Western Conference semifinal playoff game on Sunday, July 16.
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
