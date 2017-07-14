News By Tag
Column: Please Meet Courtney Zechman
Courtney Zechman
Lead medical esthetician at Low Country Dermatology
How long have you been in the profession?
I graduated from the Aveda Institute of Covington, La., in 2011, and have been in the esthetics business for about six years.
What motivated you to get into this business?
I've always had a love for beauty, especially making women feel beautiful through makeup. When I started school, my goal was to become a makeup artist and eventually work in television and movies. I quickly discovered that I loved teaching women how to improve their skin through integrated skin care. Treatments I provide include facials, waxing, chemical peels, dermaplaning, Laser treatments and microneedling.
What are you most passionate about?
Educating not only my clients but my friends and family on proper sunscreen protection. A lot of women think the spf in their makeup and moisturizer is enough to stop the damaging effects of sun exposure, and a lot of men think they don't need spf because they aren't sun bathing.
What has surprised you most about working with Low Country Dermatology?
Realizing the difference in over-the-counter beauty products versus in-office cosmeceuticals. For the same price as some of the department store skin-care products, you can achieve noticeable results with products found in an esthetics or dermatology office.
What's the best thing to happen since you started working with Low Country Dermatology?
I can't explain how proud I get when my clients tell me they are getting compliments on their skin all the time after having treatments with me. My schedule continues to grow each month. Knowing that my clients are talking with their friends and peers about their experience with me continues to surprise and make me feel so proud of myself.
What do you think will change about dermatology over the next five years?
Cosmetic treatments will outweigh dermatology treatments in the future. Thanks to social media and technology as a whole, people are more aware and cautious of the sun and getting too much exposure. Instead of skin cancer treatment and prevention patients may be more inclined to treat aging and other cosmetic issues.
What are three things that might surprise someone about you?
1. I attended 13 different schools and have lived in nine different states.
2. I live an hour away in a small town called Ludowici, and my two older sisters live within walking distance of me.
3. I am a single mom of one handsome six-year-old boy named Oliver Bryan who is the 10th of 20 grandchildren.
What do you do when you aren't at the office?
You can usually find me at one of my sisters' houses. We are always together on the weekends for birthdays, ball games, parties or some other family gathering.
Where are you from?
I was born in Tacoma, Wash., and raised in northern Kentucky, but I call Georgia home.
Who has been your professional mentor?
When I was getting into the world of beauty professionally, a woman I was so inspired by was Kandee Johnson who was a professional makeup artist, single mom and YouTube blogger. She was so positive and uplifting during one of the hardest times in my life.
Dr. Howington is another of my professional mentors. If I feel lost or stumped with my clients, she is always there to guide me in the right direction.
Who is your hero?
My heroes are my sisters. They have helped me through some of the hardest times in my life, they consistently help with my son and they never ask anything in return.
What motivates you to work hard?
When I first started at Low Country Dermatology, I did not have a lot of confidence. I was used to working in spas making people fall asleep during relaxing facials, not treating acne and aging with chemicals. My clients are the ones who made me feel like I was doing something right every time they would reschedule month after month. I have learned to believe in myself and I am continuously pushing myself to learn more and achieve more in my career.
What is one thing you couldn't live without?
My family. I don't know what I would do without them.
Contact information:
Address: 310 Eisenhower Dr. Suite 12A Savannah, GA 31406
Phone: 912-354-1018
Website: http://www.lcderm.com
