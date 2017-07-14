News By Tag
Jeffery A. Stec, Ph.D., Vice President, Charles River Associates to Speak at TKG's Event
About Jeffery A. Stec, Ph.D.,
As a Vice President of Charles River Associates, Dr. Stec has worked with clients in the areas of antitrust, finance, intellectual property, and survey research as both a consulting expert and as an expert witness. In the area of economics and damages, Dr. Stec has conducted economic and econometric analyses to determine the value of intellectual property as well as the amount of economic damages resulting from patent infringement claims. In the area of survey research, Dr. Stec has created numerous in-person, telephone, mail, and internet surveys for various clients as well as critically evaluated surveys and survey methodologies in both litigation and non-litigation consulting engagements. He has given presentations and conducted research on survey and damages topics as well testified as an expert on both survey research and economics/damages in state and federal courts, arbitrations, and at the International Trade Commission. Dr. Stec has a Ph.D. and M.A. in economics from the Ohio State University. He also has B.A. degrees in Economics from the University of Illinois – Chicago and in Psychology and Philosophy from Cornell University.
About Charles River Associates
Founded in 1965, Charles River Associates is a leading consulting firm that provides economic, financial, and strategic analysis of IP issues. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has offices internationally. CRA uses a combination of industry experience and rigorous, fact-based analysis in order to provide clients with clear, implementable solutions to complex business problems. Whether you are making a critical IP strategy decision or assessing risk in high-stakes IP litigation, CRA's intellectual property experts offer deep industry specialization, broad cross-functional expertise, and a proven analytical approach.
Event Synopsis:
Manufacturers constantly compete with one another in creating the best looking and most unique products in today's cutthroat market environment. Design patent enables them to protect their products' new and unique design from infringement. It also allows patent holders' collection of the total profits accrued by an infringing design.
With the continuous changes in patent laws, patent holders and applicants need to keep themselves abreast with the various trends affecting design patent damages. One development is the Supreme Court's issuance of an important ruling concerning calculation of design patent damages. On Dec. 6, 2016, the Court released its Samsung v. Apple ruling, which held that § 289 damages may not be calculated using the infringing end product's total profits. The Court further held that the relevant article of manufacture for profit determination could be the commercialized end product's component.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will analyze the implications of Samsung v. Apple ruling. The speakers will also provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and developments shaping the Design Patent Damages landscape.
Key topics include:
· Design Patent Law – Current State
· Recent Trends and Developments
· Impact of Samsung v. Apple
· Scope of "Article of Manufacture"
· Weakened Design Patent Damages Clause?
· Best Practices for Design Patent Holders and Applicants
· Outlook for Design Patent Calculations
