Drought Conservation Starts With Artificial Turf
Conservation efforts for water in Las Vegas have been able to save millions of gallons of water, but now the long term conservation push towards the installation of artificial turf instead of real grass is hitting home.
Homeowners are encouraged to take out their existing grass and replace it with a surface covering that does not need water. These coverings can be rock, stones, pavers or artificial turf, and all of these coverings are options that will be able to take advantage of rebate programs if performed by licensed installers. The rebates that are currently offered under conservation programs are 2 dollars per square foot up to a specific amount. This program can save homeowners money while improving their houses, as well as offering a long term conservation solution to Las Vegas itself. Grass does not naturally grow here, but residents can still have the lush lawn they desire while helping conserve water at the same time. Contact Desert Greenscapes at http://lvturf.com for more information.
