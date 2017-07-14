 
Drought Conservation Starts With Artificial Turf

Conservation efforts for water in Las Vegas have been able to save millions of gallons of water, but now the long term conservation push towards the installation of artificial turf instead of real grass is hitting home.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- There has been a severe drought situation happening over the course of the past three years, resulting in water levels at Lake Mead dropping to the point of being dangerous.  The potential for the supply of drinking water on hand to be less than the needs of the public is a very real situation, and in order to provide the protections against this situation getting any worse the local counties have imposed water conservation restrictions and programs in order to reduce water waste.  The main targets of these programs are landscaping and the water that is required to maintain living plants in a healthy manner.  In Las Vegas, a single square foot of living grass will consume more than 55 gallons of water per year.  This translates to millions of gallons of water being allocated to plants, when it is necessary for human beings.  The conservation efforts begin with watering restrictions being placed on all residents, making it illegal to water your lawn for more than specific periods of time, or more than specific amounts.  This effort alone saves millions of gallons of water, but the rebates offered through the counties for the removal of living grass and replacement with artificial turf or desert landscaping are the most impactful.

Homeowners are encouraged to take out their existing grass and replace it with a surface covering that does not need water.  These coverings can be rock, stones, pavers or artificial turf, and all of these coverings are options that will be able to take advantage of rebate programs if performed by licensed installers.  The rebates that are currently offered under conservation programs are 2 dollars per square foot up to a specific amount.  This program can save homeowners money while improving their houses, as well as offering a long term conservation solution to Las Vegas itself.  Grass does not naturally grow here, but residents can still have the lush lawn they desire while helping conserve water at the same time.  Contact Desert Greenscapes at http://lvturf.com for more information.

Desert Greenscapes
***@focusinternetservices.com
End
Source:Desert Greenscapes
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
