 
News By Tag
* Barry L. Bell
* Design Patent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Barry L. Bell, Managing Director, Echelon Analytics to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Barry L. Bell
* Design Patent

Industry:
* Event

Subject:
* Events

July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Barry L. Bell, Managing Director, Echelon Analytics will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "Design Patent Damages: Hot Buttons in 2017 & Beyond LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for July 24, 2017 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellectual-property-law/design-patent-damages

About Barry L. Bell

For more than 25 years, Barry Bell has focused primarily on the analysis and quantification of damages in commercial litigation matters.  He is experienced in analyzing complex matters; identifying relevant issues, information and approaches, and cogently communicating, via expert reports and testimony, the resulting opinions to interested parties.

Mr. Bell has extensive experience in analyzing damages in a wide variety of actions, including breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and intellectual property infringement/misappropriation, among others, across a broad industry spectrum.  Mr. Bell frequently provides expert witness testimony related to damages in complex commercial and intellectual property-related disputes.

About Echelon Analytics

Echelon Analytics is a nationally recognized firm comprised of proven leaders in the areas of economic and financial analysis, financial investigations, and expert witness services. We assist clients involved in commercial disputes and high-stakes litigation, as well as those needing help assessing value and risk in the context of pre-litigation, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, licensing, and sales.

Event Synopsis:

Manufacturers constantly compete with one another in creating the best looking and most unique products in today's cutthroat market environment. Design patent enables them to protect their products' new and unique design from infringement. It also allows patent holders' collection of the total profits accrued by an infringing design.

With the continuous changes in patent laws, patent holders and applicants need to keep themselves abreast with the various trends affecting design patent damages. One development is the Supreme Court's issuance of an important ruling concerning calculation of design patent damages. On Dec. 6, 2016, the Court released its Samsung v. Apple ruling, which held that § 289 damages may not be calculated using the infringing end product's total profits. The Court further held that the relevant article of manufacture for profit determination could be the commercialized end product's component.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will analyze the implications of Samsung v. Apple ruling. The speakers will also provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and developments shaping the Design Patent Damages landscape.

Key topics include:

·         Design Patent Law – Current State

·         Recent Trends and Developments

·         Impact of Samsung v. Apple

·         Scope of "Article of Manufacture"

·         Weakened Design Patent Damages Clause?

·         Best Practices for Design Patent Holders and Applicants

·         Outlook for Design Patent Calculations

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Barry L. Bell, Design Patent
Industry:Event
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share