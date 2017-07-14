News By Tag
Barry L. Bell, Managing Director, Echelon Analytics to Speak at TKG's Event
About Barry L. Bell
For more than 25 years, Barry Bell has focused primarily on the analysis and quantification of damages in commercial litigation matters. He is experienced in analyzing complex matters; identifying relevant issues, information and approaches, and cogently communicating, via expert reports and testimony, the resulting opinions to interested parties.
Mr. Bell has extensive experience in analyzing damages in a wide variety of actions, including breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and intellectual property infringement/
About Echelon Analytics
Echelon Analytics is a nationally recognized firm comprised of proven leaders in the areas of economic and financial analysis, financial investigations, and expert witness services. We assist clients involved in commercial disputes and high-stakes litigation, as well as those needing help assessing value and risk in the context of pre-litigation, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, licensing, and sales.
Event Synopsis:
Manufacturers constantly compete with one another in creating the best looking and most unique products in today's cutthroat market environment. Design patent enables them to protect their products' new and unique design from infringement. It also allows patent holders' collection of the total profits accrued by an infringing design.
With the continuous changes in patent laws, patent holders and applicants need to keep themselves abreast with the various trends affecting design patent damages. One development is the Supreme Court's issuance of an important ruling concerning calculation of design patent damages. On Dec. 6, 2016, the Court released its Samsung v. Apple ruling, which held that § 289 damages may not be calculated using the infringing end product's total profits. The Court further held that the relevant article of manufacture for profit determination could be the commercialized end product's component.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will analyze the implications of Samsung v. Apple ruling. The speakers will also provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and developments shaping the Design Patent Damages landscape.
Key topics include:
· Design Patent Law – Current State
· Recent Trends and Developments
· Impact of Samsung v. Apple
· Scope of "Article of Manufacture"
· Weakened Design Patent Damages Clause?
· Best Practices for Design Patent Holders and Applicants
· Outlook for Design Patent Calculations
