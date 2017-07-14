News By Tag
Water Smart Landscaping Helps Orange County During Drought
Water conservation efforts in Orange County are being assisted by the landscaping industry, who are pushing for the installation of artificial turf in replacement of real grass.
Your lawn is one of the most wasteful aspects of water use, each square foot of sod requiring around 55 gallons of water yearly just to stay alive. While many have seen their lawns die in the summer during conservation times, others are proactively removing their grass and replacing it with artificial turf. Synthetic grass products give the same look as real grass, yet require no watering or maintenance in order to keep the green and lush look that is desired. Many areas will offer incentives in the form of rebates to those who remove living grass and replace it with synthetic products, due to these efforts being in line with conservation ideals. If you are interested in learning more about artificial grass in Orange County, contact Coastal Greenscapes today at http://scturf.com.
