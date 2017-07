Water Smart Landscaping Helps Orange County During Drought

Water conservation efforts in Orange County are being assisted by the landscaping industry, who are pushing for the installation of artificial turf in replacement of real grass.

The ongoing drought situation in Southern California and Nevada has created significant concerns that there could potentially be shortages in the amount of drinking water that is available for residents. While recent rains have offered a slight reprieve, and water levels in reservoirs are not as dangerously low as they were last year, we are still largely under the levels that can be deemed as satisfactory. For these reasons, there have been ongoing pushes and programs designed to encourage water conservation, either from a legal or ethical standpoint. There have been times over the past few years where legal steps have had to be taken in order to force conservation, and while these have been loosened an effort to keep conservation efforts alive through programs continues to this day. Essentially, the days of being forced to under-water your landscaping to the point of it dying under the threat of fines are hopefully over, but the incentives for conservation continue in the form of marketing campaigns and rebates.Your lawn is one of the most wasteful aspects of water use, each square foot of sod requiring around 55 gallons of water yearly just to stay alive. While many have seen their lawns die in the summer during conservation times, others are proactively removing their grass and replacing it with artificial turf. Synthetic grass products give the same look as real grass, yet require no watering or maintenance in order to keep the green and lush look that is desired. Many areas will offer incentives in the form of rebates to those who remove living grass and replace it with synthetic products, due to these efforts being in line with conservation ideals.