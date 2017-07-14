 
News By Tag
* Food Service Equipment
* Industrial Kitchen Equipment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Milwaukee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Hatco's Drop-In Dry Heated Wells Guarantee the Most Accurate Holding Temperatures

Hatco® Corporation's new Drop-In Modular/Ganged Dry Heated Wells, provide customers with a complete heated food offering within one piece of equipment for a clean, integrated look.
 
MILWAUKEE - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Hatco® Corporation's new Drop-In Modular/Ganged Dry Heated Wells, provide customers with a complete heated food offering within one piece of equipment for a clean, integrated look.

An insulated, full-sized well that is grouped together in a modular fashion, the Dry Heated Well is available in 1- to 6-ganged units to keep hot foods at consistent holding temperatures for extended periods. Using dry convected heat, the uniform convected airflow consistently surrounds each food pan for efficient heat transfer.

The DHWBI features compact individual thermostatic controls for temperature regulation of each well and a separate On/Off switch to retain settings. It also offers increased design flexibility and reduced installation costs due to the lack of plumbing restrictions.

With a ¾" NPT brass drain, easy cleanup is guaranteed should any food spills occur – and it provides additional protection to the motor and fan from any liquids that might accumulate in the well.

For additional information on Hatco Drop-In Modular/Ganged Dry Heated Wells and other equipment, contact your Hatco sales representative or visit the Hatco website at https://www.hatcocorp.com.

###

From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Hatco Corporation is a proud employee-owned company. Since 1950, Hatco has a history of excellence in the quality design, production and servicing of warming, toasting, holding, cooking, sanitizing and cooling equipment. Today, Hatco has introduced the versatile Hot/Cold Built-In Shelves and Rapide Cuisine® Induction Ranges into its extensive line of innovative foodservice equipment.

Contact
Robin Alfano
***@hatcocorp.com
End
Source:Hatco
Email:***@hatcocorp.com
Tags:Food Service Equipment, Industrial Kitchen Equipment
Industry:Industrial
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share