Hatco's Drop-In Dry Heated Wells Guarantee the Most Accurate Holding Temperatures
Hatco® Corporation's new Drop-In Modular/Ganged Dry Heated Wells, provide customers with a complete heated food offering within one piece of equipment for a clean, integrated look.
An insulated, full-sized well that is grouped together in a modular fashion, the Dry Heated Well is available in 1- to 6-ganged units to keep hot foods at consistent holding temperatures for extended periods. Using dry convected heat, the uniform convected airflow consistently surrounds each food pan for efficient heat transfer.
The DHWBI features compact individual thermostatic controls for temperature regulation of each well and a separate On/Off switch to retain settings. It also offers increased design flexibility and reduced installation costs due to the lack of plumbing restrictions.
With a ¾" NPT brass drain, easy cleanup is guaranteed should any food spills occur – and it provides additional protection to the motor and fan from any liquids that might accumulate in the well.
For additional information on Hatco Drop-In Modular/Ganged Dry Heated Wells and other equipment, contact your Hatco sales representative or visit the Hatco website at https://www.hatcocorp.com.
Robin Alfano
***@hatcocorp.com
