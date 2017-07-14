Las Vegas Artist Melds Together Art & Science for Beautiful Results

End

These paintings are created from chemical reactions with acrylic paint. And one local Las Vegas artist has mastered "cell" painting techniques and developed an enthusiastic following on Instagram. He goes by the username Astronomikos, which is taken from the Greek word for "Astronomical."This defines the "galactic" style of the final painting results.People have been at times almost fanatical about his work and trying to create the same effects. "I had a woman from France contact me asking when I could schedule her for private lessons. She was willing to pay cash up front and fly around the world to my studio. The problem being I don't teach classes, and I probably wouldn't be a great teacher either!"While the artist directs the flow of the process, the results are often unexpected and truly organic. Once the desired results are achieved, the painting is dried and a clear resin coat is applied. This resin gives the artwork a glassy "bar top" finish. He takes it a step further, with the addition of holographic flecks and other special effects. This brings them to life and infuses them with deep ethereal intensity and rich color saturation. It is recommend you position this art near a light source, which brings out the sparkling, holographic qualities."When I first started working with these techniques, there was hardly any information available," he said. "I probably spent a couple thousand dollars on art supplies just experimenting with different paints, surfaces, techniques and additives. I would sometimes scrape off a painting up to 7 times, and redo it, until I got a result I was happy with. Nobody was posting good information on these techniques until a couple months ago."In order to do this type of artwork, you need to have a good artistic sensibility, and be a bit of a scientist to create the intended chemical reactions. "I have an almost endless stream of people asking me questions on how I achieve certain results," he says. "I'm always trying to decide how much information I should reveal to people. I'm not really a teacher, and most of the effects I've achieved by doing hundreds of paintings. So it's difficult to break it down and teach to people who don't have art or design experience, or who haven't done more than a few paintings."For those wanting to learn these types of techniques, he directs people to fluid art groups on Facebook. "There is a lot of information and even videos describing how to achieve similar results," he says.